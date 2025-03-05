Nika Muhl makes feelings known after becoming newest face of $2,770,000,000 sports giant

Nika Muhl, the University of Connecticut's all-time leader in assists and two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, may not have had the most eye-catching start to her professional career but has still locked up a lucrative deal with Under Armour as one of their ambassadors.

The brand, which has a market cap of $2.77 billion per Forbes, has WNBA stars Kelsey Plum and Marina Mabrey representing them. They will add the young Croatian guard to their roster of athletes. Muhl presents a younger, fashion-savvy addition to the brand.

Sharing the brand's announcement of their deal, Muhl took to Instagram to let her fans know her feelings about signing on with one of the biggest brands in the world of sports.

"Honored to be a part of the @underarmour fam," Muhl wrote as she shared the video announcing her deal, which pays homage to her UConn nickname, "Secretary of Defense."

Nika Muhl shares Instagram story announcing her brand deal with Under Armour - Source: Instagram

The brand captioned the post: "From Croatia to Storrs to Seattle. @nika.muhl is ready to outwork EVERYBODY."

The caption plays right into Muhl's statements from the 2024 WNBA season, where she said that she was "working her butt off" to earn more minutes as she approaches her sophomore season. Nika Muhl has been one of the more popular players in the league despite not playing a starring role for her team yet.

Nika Muhl states she is "enjoying the process" despite lack of minutes with the Storm

Nika Muhl, who was drafted to a team with no shortage of guard talent, has had to wait her turn but displayed flashes of potential, especially on the defensive end during the opportunities the Seattle Storm gave.

The guard, who is comfortable playing a supporting role, has played alongside collegiate superstar Paige Bueckers for most of her time at UConn. She hopes to get more playing time alongside star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith as the Storm hopes to advance past the first round of the playoffs, where their journey ended in the 2024 season.

Nika Muhl celebrating with Skylar Diggins-Smith - Source: Getty

The Under Armour deal must boost Muhl's confidence. She had ACL reconstruction surgery in November and hopes to meet no further injury setbacks as she hopes to become a key figure for the Storm in 2025.

