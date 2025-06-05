Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 5 | WNBA Commissioner's Cup 2025

The second- and fifth-placed teams in the Western Conference will face each other in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Thursday, when Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury welcome the Golden State Valkyries to PHX Arena. The Valkyries are on a three-game losing streak after winning their previous two against the Mystics and Sparks.

Conversely, the Mercury have bagged three wins in their last five games, with their two losses coming against the high-flying and unbeaten Minnesota Lynx. Both the Valkyries and Mercury have recently lost the Lynx, as each team's last matchup in the Commissioner's Cup was against them.

Phoenix seems to have built up team chemistry quickly as its offseason additions are putting up impressive performances. Satou Sabally is the star of the franchise, leading the team alongside fellow veteran Alyssa Thomas. Meanwhile, rookies Lexi Held, Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld have also stepped up when given the opportunity.

The Golden State Valkyries come into this game looking to end their losing run. Kayla Thornton and rookie Janelle Salaun currently lead the team in points and rebounds, while third-year star Veronica Burton leads the assists department.

As such, this matchup is set to be an exciting one, as both teams go toe-to-toe with experienced veterans and promising rookies.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries Injury Reports for June 5

Phoenix Mercury injury report

The Phoenix Mercury has assists leader Alyssa Thomas (left calf) and Kahleah Copper (left knee) out of contention. Fellow veteran Sami Whitecomb (right foot) is listed as probable as per the injury report, meaning she is likely to play in the game.

Meanwhile, second-year forward Natasha Mack (back) and rookie guard Megan McConnell (right knee) have also been ruled out for the game.

Golden State Valkyries injury report

The Valkyries have their key players available for this game, except veteran guard Tiffany Hayes (nose). As per their injury report, she's been listed as questionable ahead of the contest.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts for June 5

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

The Mercury are expected to start Satou Sabally, Monique Akoa Makani, Kitija Laksa, Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held.

Starters 2nd 3rd Satou Sabally Kalani Brown Monique Akoa Makani Haley Jones Kitija Laksa Murjanatu Musa Kathryn Westbeld Sevgi Uzun Lexi Held

Golden State Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart

The Valkyries are expected to start Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton, Janelle Salaun, Temi Fagbenle and Monique Billings.

Starters 2nd 3rd Kayla Thornton Kate Martin Veronica Burton Carla Leite Janelle Salaun Julia Vanloo Temi Fagbenle Cecilia Zandalasini Monique Billings Stephanie Talbot

