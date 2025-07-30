Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - July 30 | 2025 WNBA Season

There are three WNBA games on Wednesday, including the Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Mercury will look to start a winning streak, while the Fever will try to continue their momentum in the absence of Cailtin Clark.Phoenix began the second half of the season with two straight losses before beating the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Indiana, on the other hand, is on a two-game winning streak. They will still be without Clark due to a groin injury, and she has no timetable for a return. Fans can watch the Mercury-Fever game locally on Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix and FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana. It's also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction and Betting TipsMoneyline: Mercury (-180) vs. Fever (+150)Spread: Mercury -3.5 (-112) vs. Fever +3.5 (-108)Total (O/U): Mercury o166 (-110) vs. Fever u166 (-110)Note: The odds could change before tipoff.Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever PreviewWednesday's game is the first meeting of the season between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. The new look Mercury will get tested against a tough Fever team that is starting to build momentum amid the absence of Caitlin Clark. Indiana defeated the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, 80-70, before blowing out the Chicago Sky 93-78 on Sunday. The Mercury, on the other hand, had a bounce-back win over the Washington Mystics to get back on track. Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting LineupsMercuryG - Monique Akoa-Makani | G - Kahleah Copper | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha MackFeverG - Aari McDonald | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Sophie Cunningham | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah BostonPhoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever Betting TipsAlyssa Thomas has an over/under of 30.5 points + rebounds + assists via FanDuel. Thomas is averaging a near triple-double this season, so the best bet to make is to combine her three main stats. Place your money on Thomas going OVER (-125) 30.5 points + rebounds + assists. Kelsey Mitchell has taken over the scoring load for the Fever, averaging 28.3 points since the All-Star break. Mitchell has an over/under of 19.5 points via FanDuel. She's favored to go UNDER (-122), but it's alright to take the risk and bet OVER (-106) due to Caitlin Clark's continued absence. Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever PredictionThe Mercury are slightly favored to beat the Fever on Wednesday night. The visitors have the third-best record in the WNBA, but they have been struggling since the season restart. The prediction is an upset win of Indiana, with the total going OVER 166 points.