Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Preview and Prediction for June 4 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Seattle Storm are set to play their first WNBA Commissioner's Cup game of the season on Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury. The Storm will open the in-season tournament at home, while the Mercury are looking to win their second game of the Commissioner's Cup.

Seattle has not played in the first three days of the in-season tournament, while Phoenix easily handled the LA Sparks in their Commissioner's Cup opener on Sunday. Each team will have five games in the in-season tournament, with the best team from each conference playing in the Cup Final on June 25.

The Storm's last game was on Thursday in Indiana against Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Seattle made it look easy to improve their regular-season record to 5-3. On the other hand, the Mercury are 4-5 heading into Tuesday's matchup.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm game details and odds

The Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm game is on Tuesday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The game is also available through local channels, such as FOX 13+ and Amazon Prime Video in Seattle, and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix.

Moneyline: Mercury (+200) vs Storm (-330)

Spread: Mercury +6.5 (-120) vs Storm -6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mercury o165.5 (-105) vs Storm u165.5 (-115)

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm preview

Tuesday's game will be the 98th matchup in the regular season between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm since 2005. The Storm are ahead in the all-time head-to-head record with 56 wins compared to the Mercury's 41. Seattle has a five-game winning streak against them dating back to June 14, 2023.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm injury reports and starting lineups

The Mercury have two players on their injury report – Rebecca Allen and Brittney Griner. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts is expected to use the following starting five:

G - Natasha Cloud | G - Diana Taurasi | F - Kahleah Copper | F - Sophie Cunningham | C - Natasha Mack

Phoenix's current rotation also includes Sug Sutton, Liz Dixon and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.

On the other hand, the Storm have a clean bill of health for tonight's game. Head coach Noelle Quinn is expected to stick to her usual starting lineup consisting of:

G - Skylar Diggins-Smith | G - Jewell Loyd | G - Victoria Vivians | F - Nneka Ogwumike | F - Ezi Magbegor

Seattle has an eight-player rotation that also includes players such as Mercedes Russell, Jordan Horston and Sami Whitcomb.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Storm are the favorites to beat the Mercury in their WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup on Tuesday. Seattle has the homecourt advantage and the healthier roster.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Storm, while the Mercury will cover the spread. The total is expected to go over 165.5 points.