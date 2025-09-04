Phoenix Mercury vs Washington Mystics Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 4 | 2025 WNBA Season

The WNBA season is in its final stretch, with three games on Thursday, including the Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics matchup. It's the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Mercury looking for the sweep.

Phoenix first hosted the Mystics on May 25 at the Footprint Center, with the Mercury barely holding on for a 68-62 win. Their next matchup happened in Washington, D.C., but the home team barely put up a fight on July 27 and lost 88-72.

Fans can watch the Mercury-Mystics game on local channels Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix and Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area. It's also available via live stream on Amazon Prime and Merc+, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mercury (-500) vs. Mystics (+360)

Spread: Mercury -9.5 (-108) vs. Mystics +9.5 (-112)

Total (O/U): Mercury, o158.5 (-110), Mystics, u158.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Preview

The Mercury enter Thursday's game on a five-game winning streak, led by Alyssa Thomas' campaign to win WNBA MVP. Thomas and company are looking to solidify their spot in the Top 4 and earn homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are in a slump and have lost seven in a row. They had a chance of battling for the final playoff spot early last month. The only bright spots in their late-season struggles are the play of rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups

Mercury

G - Kahleah Copper | G - Monique Akoa-Makani | F - Satou Sabally | F - Alyssa Thomas | C - Natasha Mack

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Sonia Citron | F - Alysha Clark | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Shakira Austin

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Betting Tips

Alyssa Thomas is favored to go OVER (-122) 32.5 points+rebounds+assists via FanDuel. Thomas has been dropping triple-doubles, so it's not a bad bet to make. She's up against a struggling team as well, so getting her teammates going should be easier.

Sonia Citron has an over/under of 13.5 points via DraftKings. Citron is favored to go UNDER (-120) against the Mercury. The rookie has only scored 14 points or more twice in her last five games, so take the safer route and bet UNDER.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics Prediction

The Mercury are heavily favored to beat the Mystics on the road this Thursday. They are playing better after struggling at times after the All-Star break. The Mystics are looking forward to the offseason already, so the prediction is a win for Phoenix.

The Mercury should also cover the -9.5 spread, and the total goes over 158.5 points.

