Ranking the 5 best backcourts in the 2025 WNBA season ft. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell

With the 2025 WNBA season not far, fans are sure to debate which players and teams will excel when it begins. The flurry of movements during the offseason have led to teams coming up with new winning formulas for the coming months. In turn, fans have the pleasure of speculating which combinations will dominate the league.

Ad

In particular, the backcourt tandems across the WNBA will add plenty of entertainment value. Though each team has a talented set of guards, there are certain backcourt duos that stand out.

#5: Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx)

WNBA: SEP 17 Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

In 2024, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams came within one win away of winning the WNBA championship. Despite the Minnesota Lynx falling short of the ultimate prize, McBride and Williams neverthless showed that they're a formidable backcourt pairings.

Ad

Trending

McBride (15.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.2apg) is one of the most gifted scorers in the league, while Williams (11.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.5 apg) is both a reliable midrange threat and a dependable playmaker.

#4: Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

WNBA: JUN 28 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

From a purely scoring perspective, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are a highly prolific guard combination. Last season, they were among a handful of backcourt tandems that had both members landing on the list of top 20 scorers in the league:

Ad

Howard (17.3 ppg) was no. 14 while Gray (15.6 ppg) was no. 18. Though the Dream finished with a below-.500 record, their prized guard duo can't be underestimated.

#3: Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud (New York Liberty)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the sweet-shooting Ionescu will no longer have Courtney Vandersloot by her side, she'll be joined by Natasha Cloud, an impeccable defender who also poses a threat on the offensive side.

On paper, Cloud and Ionescu beautifully complement each other's strengths, possibly resulting in an even stronger backcourt duo that the Libety could use in their title retention bid.

#2: Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas Aces)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Few strike fear into the hearts of WNBA players like Chelsea Gray does. The Point Gawd remains an extraordinary playmaker whose court vision and clutch gene is second to none.

Pairing Gray with Jewell Loyd, a six-time All-Star who won two titles with the Seattle Storm, is a power move for a Las Vegas Aces squad that's looking to reclaim its spot on the WNBA's summit.

#1: Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell had the same scoring average last season, landing them both a spot in the league's top 10 when it comes to scoring production.

This season, this vaunted Fever backcourt will no longer have the caveat of Clark making her adjustments as a rookie. The next-level potential of Clark (who came in fourth in MVP voting last year) and the continued growth of Mitchell could make them the best backcourt in the WNBA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More