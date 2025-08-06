Indiana Fever Trade Rumors: Insider predicts 8x All-Star veteran to join championship hopefuls as Damiris Dantas makes way

Despite Caitlin Clark playing just 13 games this season, the Indiana Fever are sitting in fifth place in the WNBA standings and are four games above .500. With the WNBA trade deadline right around the corner, the Fever is cementing itself as a true championship threat.

Ad

WNBA insider Sabreena Merchant believes that the team could make a big move. During the latest episode of The Athletic's No Offseason podcast, Merchant proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Damiris Dantas to Connecticut in exchange for former WNBA MVP and eight-time All-Star Tina Charles.

"I do think having a backup center they trust a little bit more might help," Merchant said. "I'm not sure Damiris Dantas is that player. Breanna Turner, not sure is that player, Michaela Timson very young. So this one is Tina Charles to the Indiana Fever for Damiris Dantas and a 2026 first-round pick."

Ad

Trending

Charles is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 28 games this season. Her scoring numbers have been up from last season (14.9 ppg in 39 games).

WNBA legend shuts down narrative that Fever are better without Caitlin Clark

This season, the Fever have continued to amaze despite the loss of Caitlin Clark. With the team posting a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, some believe the team is better without Clark.

Ad

WNBA legend Candace Parker disagrees. In an episode of her new podcast "Post Moves" with Aliyah Boston this week, other players may step up big when the team needs them most, but at the end of the day, they aren't better without the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

"For those naysayers out there. 'You're better without Caitlin!' They're not," Parker said. "They're not better without Caitlin, but I do feel like [at] times like this, different people step up. Caitlin is one of those people that has a high IQ. So, I know she's watching and I know she's going to come back and make you all that much better.

Ad

"It honestly is scary, because not only are you allowing other people to step up. But you're allowing Caitlin to then survey and realize how she can add. I said from the get-go, Indiana Fever, scary."

The Fever are entering a critical stretch in the season's last 14 games. Tankathon's strength of schedule calculator currently ranks the club as having the fourth most challenging remaining schedule, trailing only Dallas, Minnesota and New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More