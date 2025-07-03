Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream Prediction and Betting Tips - July 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm will take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in a regular-season matchup. The main attraction of the game is the matchup between Skylar Diggins-Smith and Rhyne Howard. Both players have been in stellar form and have contributed to their team's success multiple times this season.

Atlanta is coming in the matchup with a 90-81 win over the defending champions, New York Liberty, on Sunday. While the Storm are coming off a disappointing 84-57 loss against the Valkyries. Both teams have had a good start to their season, the Dream (11-6) are No. 4 in the standings, while the Storm (10-7) are No. 5.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream game will take place at Gateway Center in GA, Atlanta, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Peachtree TV. Here are the odds for the game:

Moneyline: Storm -122 vs Dream +100

Spread: Storm -1.5 vs Dream +1.5

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o159) vs Dream +110 (u159)

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream betting tips

Skylar Diggins-Smith has been excellent for the Storm this season. She is averaging 18.9 points and has scored more than 20 points in her last four games. In her last game against the Dream in May, Diggins-Smith scored 20 points in a 94-87 loss. Bet on her to score more than 20 points in Thursday's matchup.

On the other hand, Rhyne Howard has been going strong for the Dream in their recent matchups. She is averaging 16.8 points per game and has scored close to her average in her last four out of five games. However, in her last matchup against the Storm, Howard scored 33 points. But given that she is day-to-day on the injury list, bet on her to be under her average on Thursday.

Apart from the two main attractions, Nneka Ogwumike has also been an impactful player for the Storm this season. She is averaging 17.0 points per game but has consistently scored more than 20 points in most games. We predict Ogwumike to score 22 or more points.

Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream prediction

The Seattle Storm vs Atlanta Dream game will be a close one where the Dream would their best extend their winning streak and secure a win at home, while the Storm will try to get back on the winning track.

However, the Storm will have the fire to get revenge for the loss they suffered against the Dream earlier this season. With Rhyne Howard listed as day-to-day, we predict the Storm to walk away as the winners.

