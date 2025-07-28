Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Seattle Storm conclude their ongoing three-game road trip in Uncasville with a clash against the Connecticut Sun. Monday’s clash at Mohegan Sun Arena is the fourth and final game in their 2025 regular season series, with the Storm leading 2-1.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Storm-Sun game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) on Monday. The live broadcast of the game will air on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS and CW Seattle. Fans can also stream the clash on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Storm (-675) vs Sun (+490)

Ad

Trending

Odds: Storm (-11.5 -110) vs Sun (+11.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Storm (o156.5 -109) vs Sun (u156.5 -111)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Preview

The first Storm-Sun matchup of the regular season took place at Climate Pledge Arena on June 27, with the hosts securing a dominant 97-81 win.

Ad

Skylar Diggins’ 24 points and five assists proved to be key for the Storm’s 10th victory of the campaign, with Nneka Ogwumike, Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor chiming in with vital contributions, combining for 44 points.

In their subsequent matchup on July 8, the Sun redeemed themselves, tying the season series 1-1 with a 93-83 win. However, the victory was far from a walk in the park.

The odds were stacked against them, as the Sun trailed by 14 points in the first quarter and having a 4.2% chance of winning the contest. Tina Charles, though, stepped up, leading the pack with a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Ad

Three days later, Seattle regained their advantage in the season series, overcoming an early nine-point deficit to eventually clinch a 79-65 win.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Nneka Ogwumike | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Erica Wheeler | C: Ezi Magbegor

Sun

PG: Jacy Sheldon | SG: Marina Mabrey | SF: Saniya Rivers | PF: Tina Charles | C: Olivia-Nelson Ododa

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Gabby Williams has averaged 18.3 points across three games against the Sun. While she's in the midst of a cold stretch, averaging merely 7.2 points in the last five games, Williams has consistently increased her scoring output against the Sun. Expect her to snap her low-scoring skid and surpass the 13.5 points prop.

Ad

Bria Hartley, meanwhile, has enjoyed her matchups against the Storm, averaging 13.6 points across three games. She enters Monday’s game with momentum, averaging 16.8 points in the last four games. The 9.5 points prop seems like a mark that she could surpass.

Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Sun have struggled mightily in 2025, boasting an abysmal 4-20 record at the midway point of the season. While they’re coming off a dominant 95-64 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, it’s worth noting they have yet to win back-to-back games in 2025.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Storm are in strong form, sitting third in the Western Conference with a solid 15-11 record. It’s hard to see the Storm slipping against a struggling Sun squad.

Prediction: Expect the Storm to clinch the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More