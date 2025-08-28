Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction and Betting Tips - August 28 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm will face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center in one of three WNBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the fourth Storm-Lynx game of the 2025 season. Minnesota leads the regular season series, 2-1.

Ad

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Storm (20-19) are eighth in the standings, 11 games behind the Minnesota Lynx (30-7) in first. Seattle must win to continue building on its one-and-a-half-game advantage over the LA Sparks (17-19) in ninth.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Storm-Lynx game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Fans can watch the game live on FDSN and CW Seattle. Alternatively, fans can stream the game with WNBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Lynx (-450) vs. Storm (+340)

Odds: Lynx (-9.5) vs. Storm (+9.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o164.5) vs. Storm -110 (u164.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Preview

The Seattle Storm have managed to survive a series of poor results at the start of August, as they lost six straight games. The team has rallied over the last few days, winning four out of its last six to grab the eighth seed in the league.

Ad

Nneka Ogwumike has been key for Seattle, recording 18.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Skylar Diggins has also been outstanding, averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 assists. The team will look to them to carry the load on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lynx have enjoyed a stellar run this season, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot and reach 30 wins. They are five and a half games ahead of the Las Vegas Aces (26-15) in second. The Lynx’s success this season can be attributed to Napheesa Collier’s dominant form.

Ad

She has been one of the better players in the league, averaging 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Courtney Williams has also been key for the team, recording 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Ad

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Predicted Starting Lineups

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Brittney Sykes | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka Ogwumike

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Napheesa Collier | PF: Alanna Smith | C: Bridget Carleton

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Betting Tips

Napheesa Collier’s points prop for Thursday’s game is set at 21.5, which is slightly lower than her season average of 23.9 points per game. After missing seven games in August, she hit the ground running against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, finishing with 32 points on 11-for-16 shooting. Consider betting on the over.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike’s points prop sits at 16.5, which is also slightly lower than her season average of 18.3 points. She has been on a roll for Seattle, recording 19.1 points over her last 10 games. Consider betting on the over.

Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx are favorites to win Thursday’s game at home. Collier and Co. have won eight out of their last 10 games and will look to extend their winning streak to three against Seattle.

Our prediction: The Lynx to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More