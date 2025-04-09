Sedona Prince is going to WNBA: 5 projected teams as possible destinations

Sedona Prince is finally WNBA-bound. The TCU center led an inspirational run in tandem with Hailey Van Lith, taking the program to its best run ever with an Elite Eight appearance in 2025, and has thrown her name into the WNBA draft at a high.

The 6-foot-7 big averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game in the Big 12 for the season and would instantly become one of the league's tallest rim protectors. As a traditional center who can offer scoring around the rim, Prince could be an asset to any team that selects her.

Sedona Prince is ranked 15th by Tankathon and 22nd by NBA Draft Room. That points to the center being likely to hear her name called in the second round. While she has had some personal issues hampering her draft stock, the talent is undeniable, and it's likely that she gets selected without much delay.

Five teams that could draft Sedona Prince in the 2025 WNBA draft

Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx, as presently constructed, only have rookie Marieme Badiane as a center and could use the insertion of size and rim protection that Prince could bring. With Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride running the offense, there would be no pressure on Sedona Prince to get her own.

The Lynx have the third pick in the second round and could do worse than adding some much-needed physicality to the team.

Atlanta Dream

The Atlanta Dream have Brittney Griner as their star name at center but lack depth beyond the six-time All-Star. Sedona Prince could help Griner alleviate some pressure and could also play alongside the more mobile Griner in a two-big lineup. Mentorship from Griner could also help Prince develop her offensive game and could set her up to take over once the 34-year-old calls it quits.

Indiana Fever

The Fever have undergone a quick transition from a rebuilding team to contenders after getting their hands on the generational talent of Caitlin Clark. While the team has Aaliyah Boston, adding a true center could give them further roster flexibility, and Sedona Prince could thrive with a point guard of Clark's caliber to play with. They also have two second-round picks in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Sedona Prince's aggression and rim protection could be what the Indiana Fever need in the second round of the 2025 WNBA draft. - Source: Getty

Golden State Valkyries

The expansion franchise is set to enter the WNBA with a competitive roster and could take a risk with Prince's upside as it seeks to find its feet. As the team with arguably the least expectations for immediate contention, Sedona Prince could get more touches and could evolve her offensive game if the Valkyries bet on her upside.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun have gone into a full rebuild over the summer, and Tina Charles remains the only star with the team. With the 13-year-old veteran being their only reliable presence at center, the Sun could be a likely destination for Sedona Prince, and an opportunity to come up the ranks with an esteemed veteran of Charles' quality could bode great for Prince's future in the league as well.

With all the above-mentioned teams picking in the second round, Prince, who had declared for the 2023 WNBA draft, could finally see her dream of being a professional basketball player come true this summer.

