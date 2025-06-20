"Shut up": Kevin Durant's brother takes issue with Nick Wright's bold Caitlin Clark take

Kevin Durant's brother delivered a withering reply to Nick Wright’s latest comment about Caitlin Clark. As Indian Fever guard’s popularity continues to grow, many fans and analysts raise the stakes with increasingly bold claims on the reigning Rookie of the Year.

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, Nick Wright claimed that Clark could soon pick up the mantle as the new face of American sports once Steph Curry and LeBron James retire.

“You and I kind of keep upping the ante on where we think her star is going,” Wright told Cowherd. “And I have decided that it can’t be upped high enough. So here is the question I have, as crazy as this sounds. Once Steph Curry and LeBron Jamese retire, will there be an active American athlete that is not a quarterback that is more famous than her?”

“No,” responded Cowherd.

“I think she will be more famous than every baseball player, she might already be,” Wright added. “Every hockey player. All of the U.S. Men’s National Team. And every football player that isn’t Patrick Mahomes and maybe Lamar Jacksonnand Josh Allen.

"There are only a few. And I think she is already more famous than every NBA player but KD, Steph, and LeBron. And I don’t see any of those guys catching her. I think she is a supernova of fame and talent.”

Durant’s brother, Tony Durant, wasn’t impressed by the bold take and made sure to let his feelings be known in the comment section.

“Alex O? You are serious! Shut up Nick!!” he wrote.

Kevin Durant's brother on IG

Tony called out Wright for omitting NHL legend Alexander Ovechkin from his list of superstar athletes.

Caitlin Clark could become America’s next true superstar?

The former Iowa star has been nothing short of spectacular and is a major reason why the WNBA has a massive uptrend in its economics. At 23, Clark has already carved out a special place in the hearts of basketball fans. The Fever superstar has been racking up milestones and breaking records

Also throw in the fact that the 6-foot guard’s play on the court has a borderline cockiness that drives opponents crazy. Off the court, her jersey sales, selling out stadiums, driving sponsorship deals, TV ratings and constant love from fans and the media even make some of her WNBA peers jealous.

A recent study by a finance professor at Indiana University Columbus suggested that Clark could help the league generate nearly $1 billion in 2025.

Clark has been constantly compared to the likes of Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods and is expected to make a similar impact on the current generation of women athletes. Given all that and more, one could see her as the next true American superstar.

