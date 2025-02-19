Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nika Muhl, Lisa Leslie & more react to $195,000 star's WNBA vision

Nneka Ogwumike is a bonafide WNBA legend and a champion of women's sports. The nine-time All-Star and former WNBA MVP has enjoyed a stellar career and exemplified leadership as a voice for her colleagues for years as the president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA).

As the WNBPA has declared its intention to opt out of the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement, Ogwumike stands at the forefront of what could be a watershed moment for women's basketball in America.

Ogwumike, on this occasion, has used her voice to narrate her vision for the WNBA to Sports Illustrated, and with the story being published, she has seen the support of fellow players.

"Love my president!!" Ogwumike's Seattle Storm teammate and six-time All-Star, Skylar Diggins-Smith, commented.

"YESSSS!!! Standing with you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️," WNBA legend Lisa Leslie reacted.

"ICONIC!!!!!" Ogwumike's sister and two-time All-Star Chiney Ogwumike wrote.

Croatian star Nika Muhl, Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, Atlanta Dream's Jordin Canada, Unrivaled co-founder and WNBPA vice president Napheesa Collier, Storm's Lexie Brown, and former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis were amongst other prominent names to react to Ogwumike's feature on Sports Illustrated.

WNBA stars reacted to Nneka Ogwumike's post on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis reacted to Nneka Ogwumike's post on Instagram - Source: Instagram

Presently, the WNBA's salary cap for a team stands at $1.3 million, a figure less than the minimum salary guaranteed by the NBA's CBA for an individual player. Ogwumike and the WNBPA, understanding that there is a popularity shift in recent times, are striving to protect their interests in a way that puts them on the right track toward bridging this stark financial gap.

The WNBA's average salary stands at $119,590

Compared to men's professional leagues and in the context of a new broadcasting deal for the league, the WNBA's average salary looks measly. Nneka Ogwumike and the WNBPA would certainly have an increase in the average payscale for the league as the priority heading into negotiations with the league.

The veteran, earning $195,000 in 2025, could also get one last payday if the WNBPA can reach an agreement with the league.

The launch of Unrivaled has been revolutionary for women's basketball - Source: Getty

Factors such as the launch of Unrivaled, which offers a much higher average salary than the WNBA, mean that the leverage held by the players towards negotiating significantly higher salaries is considerable.

Even if the league moves closer to meeting the $220,000 mark, which is the average salary offered by Unrivaled, the CBA could be considered successful, although other concerns such as retirement benefits, improved child care and family planning benefits are also items on the agenda for the new CBA.

