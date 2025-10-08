"Thankful for ya": Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and others express gratitidue towards $90,000 guard amid unlikely return to Fever

Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and other Fever players showed love to Sydney Colson ahead of the offseason. Colson signed a one-year deal with the team for 2025 worth $90,000. She brought much-needed veteran and championship experience to the young core led by Clark.Despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury in August, Colson was a key locker room leader who embraced the role during the team's unexpected WNBA playoffs semis run with five players sidelined, including Clark and herself. On Tuesday, Colson dished her thoughts on her stint on Instagram while displaying her funny side. &quot;What a season! Genuinely enjoyed this team and what we did on the court &amp; in the showers!&quot; Colson wrote. &quot;I knew in the offseason that God was placing me where I needed to be to grow &amp; learn some necessary lessons &amp; that’s exactly what happened. And at the end of the day, I earned one more championship and one more ACL so life is good😌🏆🦵🏾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark, Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham were among the notable players to send gratitude filled messages to the former WNBA champion.&quot;For aunt Sydney,&quot; Clark wrote. &quot;Syd 😭😭🤣🤣 thankful for ya,&quot; she added in a separate comment.Meanwhile, Hull played on her &quot;shower&quot; joke, saying:&quot;Love you Syd! ❤️ Showering just won’t be the same this offseason&quot;Cunningham and Boston were also losing it over the shower joke. &quot;team showers😏👅✨&gt;,&quot; Cunningham commented.&quot;Love you so much babes😍😍,&quot; Boston wrote. &quot;SYDNEY THE CAPTION😭😭😭please,&quot; she added in another comment.Natasha Howard, Mikayla Timpson and Bree Turner were among the other Fever players to comment on the post. Sydney Colson among free agents unlikely to return to Caitlin Clark and Fever in 2026Sydney Colson is among the Fever free agents who are unlikely to rejoin Caitlin Clark and Co. next season. Colson is recovering from an ACL tear. At 36, she may take longer than younger players to get into playing shape. If Colson does find herself on the Fever or another team, she may not play for most, if not the entire year.With limited cap space and roster spots, potential suitors may not want to invest in Colson. Had she been healthy, the Clark-led Fever could have been among the frontrunners to re-sign her due to her excellent chemistry with the players and vocal leadership.The Fever prioritized locker room harmony and Colson ensured she did her best to maintain that during the season.