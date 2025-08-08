Top 3 hardship contract replacements after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald join Caitlin Clark on IR feat. Odyssey Sims 

The Indiana Fever hit a rough patch this week. After snapping their five-game win streak with a 100–91 loss to the LA Sparks, they were blown out 95-60 by the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. To make matters worse, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson joined Caitlin Clark on the injury list, deepening the team’s struggles.

Ad

Clark has been sidelined for weeks with a groin injury and was joined by Colson, who missed the Mercury game due to an issue with her foot. The injury woes didn’t stop there. During Thursday’s blowout loss, McDonald exited in the fourth quarter and was taken to the locker room with a knee injury.

Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67 Steph White says it's a left knee for Sydney Colson and the right foot for Aari McDonald. On their status: "We'll get more evaluation when we get home tomorrow then we'll see where we are."

Ad

Trending

With just three healthy guards remaining in Kelsey Mitchell, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, the Fever appear thin in the backcourt. While the trade deadline has passed, Indiana can still add reinforcements via a hardship contract.

One name that stands out is veteran guard Odyssey Sims, but she’s not the only option. Here are three free agents the Fever could consider to help patch the gaps.

Top 3 hardship contract replacements for the Fever

#1. Aerial Powers

Ad

A former WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics, Aerial Powers, is a player with vast experience. The guard has featured in ten seasons in the WNBA and was named on the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2016. She last featured in the league with the Valkyries, signing a rest-of-the-season contract on June 10. However, she was waived 15 days later and has been without a team since.

Although failing to play more than 20 games in the last three seasons, Powers is a great two-way guard and can provide experience while bringing a similar tenacity to Aari McDonald. She is also a great scorer, averaging 8.6 points in 17 games for the Atlanta Dream last season.

Ad

#2. Zia Cooke

The youngest player on this list, Zia Cooke, could be a great low-risk, high-reward signing for the Fever. A top 10 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Cooke was shipped by the Seattle Storm to the Mystics as part of the Brittney Sykes trade, but was waived by Washington on arrival. Currently, a free agent, Cooke doesn't have much experience, but does have a point to prove in the WNBA.

Playing 19 games for the Storm this term, she averaged 11.1 minutes per game while recording 3.2 ppg. Although not a great return, the former NCAA champion can be molded by White to her liking and is a great perimeter shooter, averaging 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Ad

#3. Odyssey Sims

A former All-Star, Odyssey Sims, is a great veteran for the Fever and could bring much-needed experience in Sydney Colson's absence. Signing a one-year, $130,000 contract with the LA Sparks in February, Sims was waived by the franchise in July and has been without a team for over a month.

However, the Fever could sign her to a hardship contract as they continue their playoff push. Currently fifth in the standings, the Fever (17-14) needs to regain its winning momentum, and Sims could be a great addition. She played 12 games for the Sparks this term, averaging 9.8 ppg, and could be an asset off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More