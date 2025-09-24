Top 3 options New York Liberty could consider as next head coach after Sandy Brondello's firing

The New York Liberty fired coach Sandy Brodello on Tuesday. According to Front Office Sports insider, last season's championship-winning coach for the Liberty was not going to be offered a new contract for the 2026 season.Speculations have surrounded her shock exit. Their playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury may have prompted their front office to let go of the coach who brought its first-ever franchise championship.Fans expressed their shock on social media and called on the organization to get a replacement that will improve the team. The New York Liberty announced that they are searching for a new coach. Rumors have linked the former Seattle Storm coach, but she's not necessarily a top candidate for the role.Let's take a look at the top three candidates for Liberty's head coach vacancy:Top 3 options New York Liberty vacant head coach role#1. Sonia Raman (New York Liberty assistant)The New York Liberty's roster is stacked with veterans and players who are already immersed in the team culture. Sonia Raman tops the list, as the front office needs to prioritize stability over change, and her position as assistant coach makes her the top candidate.She joined the Liberty in January having stood at the helm of the MIT women's basketball team for 12 seasons. She also served as the assistant coach of the Memphis Grizzlies for four seasons.Gregory Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies reviews film with former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant coach Sonia Raman - Source: GettyThe only downside is her experience level. She's an unproben WNBA head coach and would find it hard to manage expectations when the team experiences rough patches.#2. Rebekkah Brunson (Minnesota Lynx assistant)Rebekkah Brunson comes second due to having a resume that would be respected by the veteran players in the New York Liberty roster. She comes with a deep championship pedigree as a former player and has been in the coaching system long enough to understand the workings of a head coach.Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Lamar Brunson looks on before a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on May 23, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: GettyWhile her currently employers might not let her leave, the offer of coaching the New York Liberty might be enough to lure her away. However, the pressure of the job might be too much for her to contain.#3. Teresa Weatherspoon (Former Chicago Sky coach and Liberty legend)Teresa Weatherspoon comes third due to her fan and franchise connection where she's beloved in New York. She could galvanize both the locker room and fan base and her energy and motivation could be an inspiration to the veteran players after a sad end to their championship defense.Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon reacts during the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream on September 17th, 2024 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)She comes with coaching experience with the Chicago Sky and NBA experience as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans. Her own downside is that her tenure with Chicago wasn't successful, but that could motivate her as she aims to prove herself.