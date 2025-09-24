  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty
  • Top 3 options New York Liberty could consider as next head coach after Sandy Brondello's firing

Top 3 options New York Liberty could consider as next head coach after Sandy Brondello's firing

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 24, 2025 00:08 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Top 3 options New York Liberty could consider as next head coach after Sandy Brondello's firing - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty fired coach Sandy Brodello on Tuesday. According to Front Office Sports insider, last season's championship-winning coach for the Liberty was not going to be offered a new contract for the 2026 season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speculations have surrounded her shock exit. Their playoff exit at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury may have prompted their front office to let go of the coach who brought its first-ever franchise championship.

Fans expressed their shock on social media and called on the organization to get a replacement that will improve the team. The New York Liberty announced that they are searching for a new coach. Rumors have linked the former Seattle Storm coach, but she's not necessarily a top candidate for the role.

Ad

Let's take a look at the top three candidates for Liberty's head coach vacancy:

Top 3 options New York Liberty vacant head coach role

#1. Sonia Raman (New York Liberty assistant)

The New York Liberty's roster is stacked with veterans and players who are already immersed in the team culture. Sonia Raman tops the list, as the front office needs to prioritize stability over change, and her position as assistant coach makes her the top candidate.

Ad

She joined the Liberty in January having stood at the helm of the MIT women's basketball team for 12 seasons. She also served as the assistant coach of the Memphis Grizzlies for four seasons.

Gregory Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies reviews film with former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant coach Sonia Raman - Source: Getty
Gregory Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies reviews film with former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant coach Sonia Raman - Source: Getty

The only downside is her experience level. She's an unproben WNBA head coach and would find it hard to manage expectations when the team experiences rough patches.

Ad

#2. Rebekkah Brunson (Minnesota Lynx assistant)

Rebekkah Brunson comes second due to having a resume that would be respected by the veteran players in the New York Liberty roster. She comes with a deep championship pedigree as a former player and has been in the coaching system long enough to understand the workings of a head coach.

Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Lamar Brunson looks on before a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on May 23, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty
Minnesota Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Lamar Brunson looks on before a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun on May 23, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) - Source: Getty

While her currently employers might not let her leave, the offer of coaching the New York Liberty might be enough to lure her away. However, the pressure of the job might be too much for her to contain.

Ad

#3. Teresa Weatherspoon (Former Chicago Sky coach and Liberty legend)

Teresa Weatherspoon comes third due to her fan and franchise connection where she's beloved in New York. She could galvanize both the locker room and fan base and her energy and motivation could be an inspiration to the veteran players after a sad end to their championship defense.

Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon reacts during the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream on September 17th, 2024 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon reacts during the WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the Atlanta Dream on September 17th, 2024 at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

She comes with coaching experience with the Chicago Sky and NBA experience as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans. Her own downside is that her tenure with Chicago wasn't successful, but that could motivate her as she aims to prove herself.

About the author
Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ubong Richard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications