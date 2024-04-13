Top 5 schools with the most overall WNBA Draft picks

The WNBA draft is rapidly approaching on April 15 and fans are eager for Caitlin Clark to be selected as the No. 1 pick. With just days to go until the historic night, which will see a number of NCAA stars fulfill their dreams of being drafted, many are still discussing the recent March Madness tournament. While the final saw South Carolina and Iowa battle it out, it also produced other exciting matchups.

While some longtime powerhouses continued to impress, we saw also new contenders emerge from smaller schools. As in years past, there were also plenty of upsets, leaving fans with a sense that in any given game, anything can happen.

Of course, with the end of the tournament, many players have now shifted their focus to the draft. Ahead of this year's WNBA draft, let's look at which NCAA schools have produced the most WNBA draft picks.

Top five schools that have produced the most WNBA picks

#5: Baylor - 24 players

Baylor v UConn

Baylor has seen 24 former players make it into the WNBA, the fifth most of any school in the country. One of the most notable players, of course, is none other than nine-time WNBA All-Star and 2014 champion Brittney Griner.

This year, Aijha Blackwell and Dre'Una Edwards have already declared for the WNBA draft ahead of the April 15 draft date.

#4: Duke - 26 players

UConn vs Duke

The Duke Blue Devils women's basketball program has produced a number of talented WNBA players, much like the men's program has produced NBA stars. Twenty-six Duke players have been drafted into the WNBA, with some notable players such as Lexie Brown and Lindsey Harding.

This year, Kennedy Brown from Duke has already declared for the WNBA draft.

#3: Stanford - 30 players

NC State v Stanford

Stanford has produced 30 players who went on to be drafted into the WNBA, landing them at third on our list. Much of this, of course, is due to longtime coach Tara Vanderveer's success, which spanned over 45 seasons that saw her cement herself as the winningest coach in college basketball history.

This year, Hannah Jump and Cameron Bink have declared for the WNBA draft.

#2: Tennessee - 43 players

Tennessee has produced 43 WNBA players throughout the school's history, with some incredibly notable names hailing from the school. The most notable, of course, being Candace Parker, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in WNBA history.

This year, Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell have declared for the draft after impressive runs with the school.

#1: University of Connecticut - 45

Connecticut v Iowa

No school has produced more WNBA players than the University of Connecticut. The school has continued to both win and produce stars at an impressive rate, with a slew of No. 1 picks including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

This year, Aaliyah Edwards has notably declared for the draft along with her teammate Nika Muhl.