Top 5 WNBA players with most Player of the Month awards in history 

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson won the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month award for May. The results were announced by the WNBA on June 3. The reigning WNBA Finals MVP has had an extraordinary season so far.

The Las Vegas Aces won four of their six games in May and A'ja Wilson was the primary reason behind their success.

In five of those games, A'ja Wilson had over 20 points and more than 10 rebounds. In May, Wilson averaged 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds (1st) and 2.8 blocks, becoming an early leader in the MVP race.

A'ja Wilson's herculean effort in May was duly recognized and she earned the Western Conference Player of the Month award.

It was A'ja Wilson's ninth Player of the Month award in her WNBA career so far. The Aces' superstar has now won the joint second-most Player of the Month awards in WNBA history.

Here's a closer look at the list of WNBA players with the most Player of the Month awards.

Top 5 players with most WNBA Player of the Month awards

#1. Tina Charles

The current Atlanta Dream center has won the most Player of the Month awards in WNBA history. Tina Charles has secured 12 Player of the Month awards in her career so far.

Charles has represented the Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA.

#2. Sylvia Fowles

Sylvia Fowles also won nine Player of the Month awards during her WNBA career. The former Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx center won two WNBA titles and as many Finals MVP honors.

Fowles retired from the WNBA in 2022. She last played in the league for the Minnesota Lynx.

#2. A'ja Wilson

A'ja Wilson is tied with Sylvia Fowles for the second-most Player of the Month awards in the WNBA with nine such honors to her name. The two-time WNBA champion and league MVP secured her fourth consecutive Player of the Month award on June 3. Notably, Wilson is also the reigning WNBA Finals MVP.

#4. Maya Moore

Maya Moore won eight Player of the Month awards during her career in the WNBA. Along with winning four titles, Moore secured a league MVP and a Finals MVP honor once in her career.

Maya Moore represented the Minnesota Lynx during her career.

#5. Candace Parker

Former WNBA superstar Candace Parker won seven Player of the Month awards. Parker represented the LA Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces during her WNBA career.

#5. Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne also won seven Player of the Month awards in the WNBA. The 34-year-old last played for the Washington Mystics in 2023. In her career, she secured two league MVP honors alongside winning the WNBA title once.