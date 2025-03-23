Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole reacts to Cameron Brink & Sydel Curry teasing podcast drop with dance clip

If featuring on podcasts by WNBA stars is a game, Kayla Nicole might just be snagging the title. After her appearance on "Unapologetically Angel" with Angel Reese, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend is set for an appearance on Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee's podcast and shared her excitement about being able to join the duo in conversation.

Nicole's appearance was announced by the "Straight to Cam" Instagram page, with video of the hosts dancing with Nicole as the teaser to the episode's official upload on Monday. The media personality replied to the announcement with dancing emojis indicating her excitement for the episode.

"🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️" responded Nicole on Sunday.

Nicole, who has been involved in controversial WNBA narratives such as when she allegedly unfollowed Caitlin Clark after the star sat together with Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs' game featuring Travis Kelce, has been a constant cheerleader for the WNBA and Unrivaled and should be an exciting guest for the podcast.

Cameron Brink, as a fan of Nicole's, is also set to add to the episode and could add to the excitement surrounding the drop for Monday.

Cameron Brink has said that she is "obsessed" with Kayla Nicole after her performance on 'Special Forces'

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink, while discussing new content she has been following on "Straight to Cam," spoke about "Special Forces" in February.

The reality show, which featured Travis Kelse's ex-girlfriend, who eventually won Season 3, is survival-based and had Brink gushing about Nicole on her podcast.

"I'm obsessed with Kayla Nicole," Brink said. "Her true colors come out on the show, and she's so nice. ... You have to watch the show, but she's really dope. I feel like I'd get along with her. I mean, I don't know a lot about her, but I checked her Instagram post the other day, so shoutout to her!"

Cameron Brink at the LA Sparks' introduction ceremony for Kelsey Plum - Source: Getty

It may have been this mention of Nicole that led to the collaboration between Brink and the media personality. The linkup could delve into the same, and we could see Cameron Brink fangirling over a guest once the episode drops.

Kayla Nicole's reactions and the teaser for the episode suggest a lot of fun discussions taking place on the episode. The ever-growing popularity of the podcast could receive another jolt in the arm with Nicole's energetic presence.

