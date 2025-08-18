  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Unfortunate": Sports doctor rejects Sophie Cunningham's family's accusations that $78,831 Sun player intentionally injured Fever guard 

"Unfortunate": Sports doctor rejects Sophie Cunningham's family's accusations that $78,831 Sun player intentionally injured Fever guard 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 18, 2025 11:16 GMT
Sports doctor gets honest on Bria Hartley
Sports doctor gets honest on Bria Hartley's role in Sophie Cunningham injury (Image Source: IMAGN, Paula's IG, Lindsey's IG)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham went down with a concerning knee injury on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun following a collision with Bria Hartley. The incident occurred early in the second quarter after Hartley drove to the rim and Cunningham rushed from the helpside to block the layup attempt.

Ad

Hartley lost her balance and crashed into Cunningham's right knee. The Fever guard immediately went down, clutching and screaming in pain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fever fan base accused Sun's $78,831 guard, Hartley, of foul play, and so did Cunningham's family, specifically her sister, Lindsey, and mother, Paula.

Here's what Lindsey wrote on X:

Ad

While Lindsey indirectly insinuated that the referee's inconsistent whistle enabled Hartley to commit an intentional foul, Paula took a more direct approach in calling out the Sun player.

"Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she's plain mean and plays out of control," she wrote.

Paula deleted the tweet later.

Paula Cunningham&#039;s deleted tweet after Sophie Cunningham&#039;s injury
Paula Cunningham's deleted tweet after Sophie Cunningham's injury

After carefully examining the injury, Sports Doctor Brian Sutterer, who analyzes such ailments on social media for various sports, shared his assessment. Sutterer shot down Paula and Lindsey's accusations against Bria Hartley in a video on his YouTube channel, saying:

Ad
"I will be honest, watching this video replay, there's nothing to me that screams intentional here. To me, this is a player who's coming to drive. They stop, as we often see with players driving into the lane, the momentum carries them forward.
"She doesn't turn her body to then fall more into Cunningham. ... Truly, this is just an unfortunate thing that's going to happen whenever you're playing high-level sports."
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

There wasn't much Bria Hartley could do in this instance, as she had no space to stop after running into Sophie Cunningham while being chased by Kelsey Mitchell. For Cunningham, it was an unfortunate case of being in the wrong place.

Dr. Brian Sutterer shares his opinion on Fever's Sophie Cunningham's knee injury diagnosis

Dr. Brian Sutterer dug deep into the available video on Sophie Cunningham's knee injury from Sunday's contest. Sutterer hasn't ruled out a potential ACL tear. However, he believes there are other more likely scenarios.

Ad
"Something like the ACL tear would be the worst-case scenario and could have happened with this mechanism," Sutterer said. "But I think more likely we're dealing with potentially an injury to the MCL ligament on the inside of the knee, maybe a patella dislocation.
"And also remember, right, you've got a fibula bone. It's sitting there on the outside of the knee. You could have enough trauma to that fibula bone to cause a fracture in the outer part of the joint."

After a shaky start to her season, Sophie Cunningham was finally finding her rhythm amid Caitlin Clark's absence, taking on a larger role offensively. She averaged 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game since July, shooting on 52/48/84 splits across 19 appearances.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications