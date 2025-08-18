"Unfortunate": Sports doctor rejects Sophie Cunningham's family's accusations that $78,831 Sun player intentionally injured Fever guard 

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham went down with a concerning knee injury on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun following a collision with Bria Hartley. The incident occurred early in the second quarter after Hartley drove to the rim and Cunningham rushed from the helpside to block the layup attempt.Hartley lost her balance and crashed into Cunningham's right knee. The Fever guard immediately went down, clutching and screaming in pain. The Fever fan base accused Sun's $78,831 guard, Hartley, of foul play, and so did Cunningham's family, specifically her sister, Lindsey, and mother, Paula.Here's what Lindsey wrote on X:Lindsey Cunningham @LbreezzyyLINK.@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating &amp;amp;amp; more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you .@sophaller 🙏🏼❤️While Lindsey indirectly insinuated that the referee's inconsistent whistle enabled Hartley to commit an intentional foul, Paula took a more direct approach in calling out the Sun player.&quot;Hartley is a disgruntled player having trouble everywhere she goes; she's plain mean and plays out of control,&quot; she wrote.Paula deleted the tweet later.Paula Cunningham's deleted tweet after Sophie Cunningham's injuryAfter carefully examining the injury, Sports Doctor Brian Sutterer, who analyzes such ailments on social media for various sports, shared his assessment. Sutterer shot down Paula and Lindsey's accusations against Bria Hartley in a video on his YouTube channel, saying:&quot;I will be honest, watching this video replay, there's nothing to me that screams intentional here. To me, this is a player who's coming to drive. They stop, as we often see with players driving into the lane, the momentum carries them forward. &quot;She doesn't turn her body to then fall more into Cunningham. ... Truly, this is just an unfortunate thing that's going to happen whenever you're playing high-level sports.&quot;There wasn't much Bria Hartley could do in this instance, as she had no space to stop after running into Sophie Cunningham while being chased by Kelsey Mitchell. For Cunningham, it was an unfortunate case of being in the wrong place. Dr. Brian Sutterer shares his opinion on Fever's Sophie Cunningham's knee injury diagnosis Dr. Brian Sutterer dug deep into the available video on Sophie Cunningham's knee injury from Sunday's contest. Sutterer hasn't ruled out a potential ACL tear. However, he believes there are other more likely scenarios. &quot;Something like the ACL tear would be the worst-case scenario and could have happened with this mechanism,&quot; Sutterer said. &quot;But I think more likely we're dealing with potentially an injury to the MCL ligament on the inside of the knee, maybe a patella dislocation. &quot;And also remember, right, you've got a fibula bone. It's sitting there on the outside of the knee. You could have enough trauma to that fibula bone to cause a fracture in the outer part of the joint.&quot;After a shaky start to her season, Sophie Cunningham was finally finding her rhythm amid Caitlin Clark's absence, taking on a larger role offensively. She averaged 10.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game since July, shooting on 52/48/84 splits across 19 appearances.