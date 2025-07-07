Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull celebrated with pure joy as their Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star on Sunday. The dynamic point guard earned a well-deserved spot on the reserve list, marking her third All-Star selection.
Mitchell, currently playing on a one-year, $249,244 contract, has been sensational this season, consistently delivering standout performances. Her teammates, who witness her impact firsthand night in and night out, wasted no time in expressing their excitement and pride, flooding social media with heartfelt reactions to honor her latest achievement.
"Was never a question," Sophie Cunningham wrote.
"So deserving," Aliyah Boston said.
"Yes ma'am," Hull wrote.
Caitlin Clark let her reaction speak volumes without saying a word following Kelsey Mitchell’s All-Star selection. The Fever star took to her Instagram story to share a post celebrating Mitchell’s latest accomplishment, simply responding with emojis to express her pride and excitement for her teammate.
There's no denying Mitchell's crucial role in the Indiana Fever's success this season. Without her consistent and high-level production, the team wouldn’t be sitting at a respectable 9-9 record.
In Caitlin Clark’s absence, the former No. 2 overall pick has elevated her game, often carrying the team to victory. Through 18 games, Mitchell is averaging an impressive 19.3 points on 45.5% shooting from the field, including a sharp 37.9% from 3-point range.
Indiana Fever fans show love to Kelsey Mitchell
Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston weren’t the only ones celebrating Kelsey Mitchell’s third All-Star selection. The Indiana Fever fans also poured in with praise, applauding the veteran guard for her outstanding performances this season.
Mitchell will return to action on Wednesday when the Fever take on the Golden State Valkyries. With their earlier season loss to the Valkyries still fresh, both Mitchell and the Fever will be looking for redemption in the rematch.