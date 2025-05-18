Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

The Connecticut Sun host the Washington Mystics on Sunday to kick off their 2025 WNBA season. The Sun previously clinched a 4-0 record against the Mystics in their 2024 season series.

While the upcoming match will be Connecticut's first game of the season, Washington is coming off a 94-90 victory against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. The Sun had a 1-1 record in the preseason, while the Mystics finished with 0-2 ahead of their regular season opener.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun game details and odds

The Mystics-Sun matchup is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The game will be televised locally on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (-190) vs Sun (+172)

Spread: Mystics (-4.5) vs Sun +4.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o155.5) / -110 (u155.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Preview

The Washington Mystics concluded ninth in the 2024 regular season, just missing out on a playoff spot with a 14-26 record. Meanwhile, the Connecticut Sun secured the third seed with a 28-12 record before being eliminated in five games in their semifinal playoff series against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun roster underwent a drastic rebuild in the offseason, losing Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, DiJonai Carrington and Brionna Jones. They also parted ways with their head coach, Stephanie White, and onboarded Rachid Meziane for the role.

Meanwhile, the Mystics had a comparatively quiet free agency period, but onboarde Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore with their third, fourth and sixth picks in the WNBA Draft. They also brought in a new coach, Sydney Johnson, for their 2025 campaign.

Connecticut will be without Aneesah Morrow, Leila Lecan and Saniya Rivers for the upcoming matchup.

On the other hand, Shakira Austin is listed as likely to play for Washington. Aaliyah Edwards and Bernadett Hatar are out for the game while Georgia Amoore is out for the season.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Sonia Citron | F - Stefanie Dolson | C - Shakira Austin

Sun

PG - Lindsay Allen | SG - Marina Mabrey | SF - Jacy Sheldon | PF - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

Brittney Sykes is expected to log over 23.5 points + rebounds + assists in the contest. She is coming off a 22-point, three-rebound, and five-assist performance on Friday to lead the Mystics to their first win of the season, and is expected to keep up the momentum in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Marina Mabrey could record over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists. With the Sun losing most of their core talent in the offseason, Mabrey is expected to have an elevated role for them in the season, which is likely to be displayed on Sunday.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Prediction

While the Sun swept the Mystics in their 2024 season series, they underwent a drastic talent cut in the offseason. While Washington is also missing key players due to injury, they are favored to edge out with the win on Sunday.

