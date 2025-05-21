One of the three games on the WNBA schedule for May 21 is the matchup between the Washington Mystics and Golden State Valkyries. The Mystics are off to a 2-0 start to the season, while the Valkyries are 0-1 and looking to get their first-ever win.

Brittney Sykes has been fantastic for the upstart Mystics, leading the team to a win over the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. The Valkyries, on the other hand, were blown out by the LA Sparks in their first official WNBA regular season game. Tiffany Hayes had 19 points for Golden State.

Fans can watch the Mystics-Valkyrie game on local channels, Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area, and KPIX+ 44 and KMAX 31 in San Francisco. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (-250) vs. Valkyries (+198)

Spread: Mystics -5.5 (-114) vs. Valkyries +5.5 (-106)

Total (O/U): Mystics o162.5 (-109) vs. Valkyries u162.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Preview

The Mystics didn't have a busy offseason but added a trio of rookies in Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Georgia Amoore. Citron and Iriafen have already made their presence felt in Washington, while Amoore has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

On the other hand, the Valkyries were off to a rough start to their maiden campaign. They were no match for the LA Sparks, though Tiffany Hayes, Temi Fagbenle and Julie Vanloo all played well for their new team. Kate Martin struggled as a starter with just two points in 21 minutes.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Brittney Sykes | G - Sonia Citron | F - Kiki Iriafen | C - Stefanie Dolson

Valkyries

G - Tiffany Hayes | G - Veronica Burton | G - Kate Martin | F - Kayla Thornton | C - Temi Fagbenle

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips

There are currently no player props available for the Mystics-Valkyries matchup, so here's a list of players to watch out for in this game:

Brittney Sykes is averaging 24.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been tremendous for the Mystics, especially with Aaliyah Edwards out with a back injury.

Kate Martin needs to settle down and let her game do the talking. She might be better suited coming off the bench rather than starting.

Julie Vanloo was fantastic off the bench for Golden State, so she might be a candidate to start against Washington.

Washington Mystics vs. Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Mystics are favored to beat the Valkyries on Wednesday night at the Chase Center. Washington has played really well in the first two games of the season, so the prediction is a win for the visitors and the total going OVER 162.5 points.

