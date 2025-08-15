Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for Aug. 15 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever will meet for the third time in 2025 on Friday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They have split the season series 1-1. The Mystics earned the bragging rights with an 83-77 win in the first game at home on May 28. The Fever avenged the loss on their stomping ground with an 85-76 result on June 3.

Ahead of their latest matchup, the Mystics have a 14-18 record, while Indiana is 18-15. The rivals' week clash will be available to stream online on WNBA League Pass. Viewers in the US can catch live action on Ion.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips for Aug. 15

Money line: Mystics +300, Fever -375

Spread: Mystics +8.5 (-111), Fever - 8.5 (-109)

Total over/under (o/u): Mystics o161.5 (-112), Fever u161.5 (-109)

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Preview

The Mystics have been up and down this season. Ahead of Friday's game, they have been struggling to get into the win column, coming off five losses in their last six outings. Washington's only win in that span came against the lowly Dallas Wings. The Mystics suffered an 88-83 defeat against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday.

After trading veteran Brittney Sykes and pushing for a rebuild, it's unlikely that the Mystics string a winning run and beat a team like the Fever, despite their injuries. The Mystics also face significant adversity due to injuries. They will be without Shakira Austin and Jacy Sheldon for this game.

Nevertheless, if All-Star rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen can outperform the Fever's best available players, the game could swing either way.

On the other hand, the shorthanded Fever, who are without Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, have lost three of their last four games. They nearly won against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, losing by one point. The Fever have struggled to win over the past week due to a lack of true point guards.

They need Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham to deliver at the point of attack to ensure they get the expected win against the Mystics.

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics starting lineup

G - Sonia Citron, G - Jade Melbourne, G - Sug Sutton, F - Kiki Iriafen, C - Sydney Dolson

Fever starting lineup

G - Kelsey Mitchell, G - Sophie Cunningham, G - Lexie Hull, F - Natasha Howard, C - Aliyah Boston

Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The Fever are overwhelming favorites to beat the Mystics on Friday. The oddsmakers have heavily weighed in their favor with a -8.5-point spread. Indiana also has homecourt advantage. While the Fever are without Caitlin Clark, they have the upper hand against the Mystics due to their experience and superior talent in other positions.

