Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - June 3 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Washington Mystics take the road for another entertaining WNBA Commissioner Cup game to face the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Tonight’s game will be one of three Commissioner Cup games held across the league.

The Mystics (3-4) are third in the Eastern Conference. They have won just once in their last five games, with their previous game being the 85-63 home loss to the New York Liberty on May 30. Guard Brittney Sykes recorded 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Fever (2-4) is also suffering a poor run. They are fourth in the East and have lost their last three games. Their most recent matchup was the closely contested 85-83 home loss against the Connecticut Sun on May 30.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever game details and odds

The Mystics-Fever matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The game will air on national TV on NBA TV. It can also be listened to on radio via 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Mystics (+175) vs. Fever (-210)

Spread: Mystics (+5.0) vs. Fever (-5.0)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o162.0) vs. Fever -110 (u162.0)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever preview

The Mystics-Fever are evenly split at 5-5 in their last 10 matchups. Their last game, the first for the Fever without Caitlin Clark, ended in favor of the Mystics, 83-77 on May 28.

Indiana’s guard DeWanna Bonner recorded 21 points, four rebounds and one assist. Mystics’ Sykes finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

G - Sug Sutton | G - Sonia Citron | G - Brittney Sykes | F - Kiki Iriafen | C -Stefanie Dolson

Fever

G - Kelsey Mitchell | G - Lexie Hull | F - Sydney Colson | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Preview Betting Tips

Brittney Sykes has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 21.6 points this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Aliyah Boston has an over/under of 15.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaged 15.7 points in her last seven games. The safe bet here is the UNDER.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever Prediction

The Fever are favored to beat the Mystics on Tuesday night. They still won’t have Caitlin Clark available, which has seen them lose their last two games. However, losing against the Mystics earlier on would spur them on. Expect a close game but the odds are on the Fever to take the win.

