Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever preseason game prediction and preview | May 3, 2025

Day 2 of the WNBA preseason gets underway Saturday with a matchup between two of the league’s promising young squads: the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics. It marks the preseason debut for both teams.

Indiana made some big offseason moves, building around their core of Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell by adding experienced names like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.

Washington, meanwhile, leaned on the WNBA draft to reshape their roster — securing five picks total, including three in the first round: Sonia Citron (No. 3), Kiki Iriafen (No. 4) and Georgia Amoore (No. 6). Unfortunately, Amoore tore her ACL during training camp.

Below is the preview of Saturday’s Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever showdown, set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever: Preview

The Mystics finished near the bottom of the standings last season with a 14-26 record, just one win shy of catching the Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot.

They’ve turned to the draft to bolster their roster and are starting a new era under coach Sydney Johnson and general manager Jamila Wideman, focusing on developing their young talents.

Washington also traded away their leading scorer from last season, Ariel Atkins, signaling a clear rebuild — though they do retain veterans Brittney Sykes and Stefanie Dolson to help guide the younger players.

As for the Fever, after breaking their playoff drought last year, they’re entering 2025 as legitimate title contenders thanks to their offseason acquisitions.

They also brought in a new coach, Stephanie White, and Saturday’s game will be the first look at reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark entering her second year — now with a deeper, revamped roster around her.

Per ESPN Futures, the Fever are tied with the Las Vegas Aces for the best odds to win the 2025 WNBA title at +350, with the New York Liberty slightly ahead at +230.

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever: Prediction

While preseason often isn’t an accurate indicator of what’s to come, Saturday will offer an early glimpse at a Fever squad with big goals and a Mystics team looking to make noise with youth and energy.

Indiana has the stronger overall lineup, and even though health management is a key in preseason games, it should be enough to give them the edge over Washington.

Our prediction: Fever win by 21.

