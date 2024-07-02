Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Preview and Prediction for July 2 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Washington Mystics will face the LA Sparks on Tuesday for their second encounter of the season. The Sparks previously clinched a 70-68 win in their May 21 matchup against the Mystics.

The Mystics are tied with the Dallas Wings for the last spot in the WNBA standings with a 4-15 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after going down to the Las Vegas Aces 88-77 on Friday. Stephanie Dolson led the team's losing effort in the contest with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are third-last in the standings with a 4-14 record. They have won two of their last 10 matchups and are dealing with a seven-game losing streak after capitulating to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Dearica Hamby led the team's losing effort in the 92-78 loss with 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in the game.

Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks game details and odds

The Mystics-Sparks matchup is scheduled to tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN3. Moreover, Washington residents can catch the contest on MNMT, while fans around Los Angeles can watch it on SportsNet LA. The contest is also available to be livestreamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (-120) vs. Sparks (+100)

Spread: Mystics (-1.5) vs. Sparks (+1.5)

Total (O/U): 162.5

Note: The odds could change close to the game.

Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks injury report and starting lineups

Ahead of the game, the Washington Mystics have five players on their injury report. Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson are listed out for the game. Nastja Claessens and Bernadett Hatar are out for the season.

Mystics coach Eric Thibault is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Julie Vanloo (G), Ariel Atkins (G), Myisha Hines-Allen (F), Aaliyah Edwards (F) and Stephanie Dolson (C).

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks also have five players on their injury report. Layshia Clarendon and Azura Stevens are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision. Lexie Brown is out for the game, while Cameron Brink and Julie Allemand are out for the season.

Sparks coach Curt Miller will likely use a starting lineup of Kia Nurse (G), Aari McDonald (G), Stephanie Talbot (F), Rickea Jackson (F) and Dearica Hamby (C).

Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks prediction

The Mystics are slightly favored with an implied probability of 54.5% to defeat the Sparks on the road in the upcoming matchup.

