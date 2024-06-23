"Lord Have Mercy" - Fans react after LA Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson turns heads with stylish pre-game outfit

Rickea Jackson, the LA Sparks' fourth overall pick from the 2024 WNBA draft, has enjoyed a seamless transition to the WNBA. She wore a stunning black gown ahead of the Sparks' latest matchup against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.

Showcasing flowing red hair and the flattering gown, fans were left stunned by her latest look.

Expand Tweet

Trending

One user wrote:

“😮‍💨 god d*mn,” another wrote.

“I like the super model swag that Cam and Rickea bring to the Sparks," another added.

As is evident by the reactions, a range of fans were simply stunned, considering Jackson’s stylish look.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jackson played 16 minutes and returned with just seven points and one rebound, as her team lost 98-88. This was the Sparks' second straight loss against the 2023 WNBA finalists.

Rickea Jackson wore a winter coat for pregame outfit

Jackson attracted plenty of attention via her pre-game outfits this season. Ahead of the first of the two back-to-back games between the LA Sparks and the Liberty, Jackson showed up wearing a cozy winter coat.

Rickea Jackson may not have shown the extent of her scoring talent fully in the WNBA thus far. However, she shares similar potential as some of the other high-profile rookies who joined the league via the 2024 draft.

Jackson averaged 20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during her last college campaign with Tennessee. She shot with an impressive 48.5% efficiency. Jackson is already at 50.8% overall in the WNBA and has struggled in part due to the Sparks’ mixed start to the season.

With back-to-back defeats against the Liberty, the Sparks have now lost six matches on the trot and hold a 4-13 record. However, considering their young roster, which is now set to be without Cameron Brink, the campaign itself might soon become one for rebuilding rather than for ambitious targets.