LA Sparks vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineup and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 22)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jun 22, 2024 15:51 GMT
New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury
LA Sparks vs New York Liberty: Starting Lineup and Depth Charts for June 22

An entertaining weekend of WNBA action starts today with the LA Sparks vs New York Liberty duel at Barclays Center. This will be their second consecutive game after the Liberty defeated the Sparks 93-80 on Thursday.

After the Phoenix Mercury snapped their eight-game winning streak on Tuesday, the Liberty bounced back against the Sparks two days later behind an impressive performance from Sabrina Ionescu.

The Liberty is the second-best scoring team in the WNBA this season, posting 87.0 points per game, only 0.2 points behind the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. Moreover, they have a 9-1 record against Western Conference teams, making this a difficult task for the Sparks.

On the other hand, the LA Sparks are currently on a two-game skid and were already dominated by the Liberty in their prior matchup. Overall, they have a 4-12 record and have only won two out of eight games against Eastern Conference teams.

also-read-trending Trending

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty: Injury reports

LA Sparks injury reports for June 22

Ahead of their game, the LA Sparks have four players listed in the injury report. Cameron Brink (knee) and Julie Allemand (ankle) are out for the season. Azura Stevens (arm) and Lexie Brown (illness) are out for the game.

New York Liberty injury reports for June 22

The Liberty has five players on the injury report. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (personal) are listed as questionable for this game.

Nyara Sabally (back) won't play against the LA Sparks, while Rebekah Gardner (Achilles) and Kaitlyn Davis (not injury-related) are out for the remainder of the season.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty: Starting lineups and depth charts

LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

GuardsForwardsCenters
Lexie BrownCameron BrinkDearica Hamby
Rae Burrell Rickea JacksonLi Yueru
Zia CookeStephanie Talbot
Layshia Clarendon
Kia Nurse
Aari McDonald

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

GuardsForwardsCenters
Kayla ThorntonBreanna Stewart
Jonquel Jones
Sabrina IonescuBetnijah Laney-Hamilton
Courtney VanderslootLeonie Fiebich
Ivana Dojkic
Marquesha Davis
Kennedy Burke

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty: Key Matchups

With Cameron Brink out of the picture, the LA Sparks will have to give more responsibilities to other players, starting with Dearica Hamby, who will have a difficult task going against Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones at the paint.

Sabrina Ionescu is coming off a season-high 31-point performance and will try to replicate that showing. The Sparks will need to have a nearly perfect game on defense to contain the Liberty's Big 3, who are playing at a high level.

