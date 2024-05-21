Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks starting lineups and depth charts for May 21 | 2024 WNBA Season

This Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks game presents an important opportunity for the two teams to secure their first win of the 2024 WNBA regular season. The game will take place at the Sparks' home arena, Walter Pyramid, at 7:00 pm PDT. Additionally, this game marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Mystics.

During the Sparks' last game, they came up short in a close 89-82 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Dearica Hamby led the way for the team with her 29-point outing (12-of-16 shooting), along with her nine rebounds and three steals. However, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young's combined 44 points were too much for the young squad.

The Mystics, on the other hand, recently lost to the Seattle Storm by a score of 84-75. Ariel Atkins was the team's leading scorer with 19 points (7-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range). Meanwhile, Karlie Samuelson chipped in 13 points (3-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc).

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks Injury Reports

Washington Mystics injury report for May 21

Shakira Austin (hip) and Brittney Sykes (ankle) are listed in the Mystics' injury report.

Player Injury Status Shakira Austin Left Hip Probable Brittney Sykes Left Ankle Out

LA Sparks injury report for May 21

Meanwhile, Julie Allemand (right ankle) and Azura Stevens (left arm) are sidelined for tonight's Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks ball game.

Player Injury Status Julie Allemand right ankle injury Out Azura Stevens left arm injury Out

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 21

Washington Mystics starting lineup and depth chart

With Brittney Sykes out for tonight's Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks matchup, Julie Vanloo is a possible addition to the starting lineup, since this was the previous rotation move done in a past game when Sykes was also unavailable.

Position Starter Point Guard Ariel Atkins Shooting Guard Julie Vanloo Small Forward Karlie Samuelson Power Forward Shakira Austin Center Stefanie Dolson

Meanwhile, this is the team's depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Brittney Sykes Stefanie Dolson Shakira Austin Ariel Atkins Myisha Hines-Allen Stefanie Dolson Karlie Samuelson Karlie Samuelson Myisha-Hines Allen Julie Vanloo Aaliyah Edwards Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Emily Engstler Jade Melbourne DiDi Richards

LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter Point Guard Layshia Clarendon Shooting Guard Lexie Brown Small Forward Kia Nurse Power Forward Cameron Brink Center Dearica Hamby

This is the team's depth chart:

Guard Forward Center Lexie Brown Dearica Hamby Cameron Brink Layshia Clarendon Rickea Jackson Li Yueru Kia Nurse Cameron Brink Aari McDonald Kia Nurse Zia Cooke Stephanie Talbot Rae Burrell Azura Stevens Dearica Hamby

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks key matchups

When it comes to this head-to-head meeting between the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks, fans should check out how the Shakira Austin and Cameron Brink matchup will play out.

The Sparks rookie has been a standout player this season, boasting a promising two-way ability on the court. However, Austin has slowly settled into her role in Washington with her strong rim presence.

Another interesting matchup will be the one between Lexie Brown and Ariel Atkins. It has the potential to be an entertaining shotmaking display as these are two prominent guards known for their reliable offensive production.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks?

WNBA fans can watch this Washington vs Los Angeles game live on the following local TV channels:

Spectrum SportsNet

MNMT

WNBA League Pass