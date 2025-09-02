"Way to use your noggin'": Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton show love to Lexie Hull for embracing black eyes

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Tyrese Haliburton backed Lexie Hull after the Indiana Fever guard's latest Instagram post. Hull's latest social media activity centered around the aftermath of a brutal head injury during the Aug. 26 game against the Seattle Storm, in which she collided headfirst with Gabby Williams.It left a tennis-sized ball knot on her forehead. As time passed, the blood from the knot drained underneath her eyes, giving her a black-eyed look. She's stepped on the court in two consecutive games since and the black eyes have gone viral. On Monday, Hull posted on Instagram for the first time, using Zac Efron's High School Musical hit, &quot;Get’cha Head in the Game,&quot; captioning the post:&quot;took the song a little too literally&quot;Several of her friends, WNBA and Fever players, commented on the post. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hailed her song choice.&quot;great song choice,&quot; he wrote.Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham also appeared in the comments section.&quot;Go Lex 🩷,&quot; Clark wrote.&quot;way to use your noggin’ Lex 🥹,&quot; Cunningham joked.Chloe Bibby, Katie Lou Samuelson, Makayla Timpson, Aerial Powers, Lexie Brown and Veronica Burton also commented on the post embedded below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLexie Hull opens up on mindset of playing through injuries in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Lexie Hull is an Indiana Fever fan favorite for her ability to play through injuries and keep her intensity up throughout the game. She's gained more support since her head injury, especially after carrying on playing against the Storm and in the two games since then, despite the black eyes.In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina. Hull explained her mindset, saying:&quot;I broke my nose so I played in a mask for half a season [in 2023]. I think every player goes through nagging injuries that might not keep you out, but you think about it or you notice it. There are always those things throughout the course of the season. So you just have to suck it up and play through it.&quot;The Indiana Fever have needed that from Lexie Hull, especially amid their injury woes. Caitlin Clark is out indefinitely after sustaining a groin injury in July. Meanwhile, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are done for the season with severe injuries. Several others have also missed time occasionally, often leaving Indiana shorthanded this season.