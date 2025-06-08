What happened to Courtney Vandersloot? Chicago Sky veteran carried to locker room midgame explored

Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot left midway in the first quarter of the Chicago Sky's game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday at the United Center.

Ad

Vandersloot attacked the basket and was fouled by Fever's Aari McDonald. The 15-year WNBA veteran hit the deck and immediately grabbed her right leg. She was helped to the locker room following the play.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Elizabeth Williams, who subbed in for Vandesloot, went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line. The Fever had a 9-7 lead at that point.

Moments later, the Sky announced that the veteran guard won't return to Saturday's game due to a knee injury.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vandersloot is her second stint with Chicago after returning this offseason. In her two seasons away from the Sky, the veteran helped the New York Liberty reach back-to-back WNBA Finals, eventually winning it all last season.

Courtney Vandersloot reacts to being the Sky's all-time leading scorer

Courtney Vandersloot had a historic night during the Chicago Sky's 97-92 home win over the Dallas Wings on May 29. She surpassed her wife, Allie Quigley, to become the Sky's all-time scoring leader. Quigley held the record with 3,723 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the postgame press conference, Vandersloot was asked what the feat meant to her.

"Well, first, for what it means to me to me the most is just my time spent here," Vandersloot said (Timestamp: 05:48). "Obviously, it took me a thousand years. But you know I think it just speaks to, like, the commitment that I made to the Chicago Sky and their commitment to me as well.

Ad

"You know they drafted me and let me come and develop. And it wasn't always easy, we had a lot of tough seasons, and so that means the most to me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Courtney Vandersloot is also the Sky's all-time leader in games played (364), assists (2,424) and steals (468).

Chicago selected Vandersloot with the No. 3 pick of the 2011 WNBA draft. She spent 12 years in her first stint with the Sky. In six games this season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 43.1% shooting.

Also Read: "Angel Reese is skilled" - Courtney Vandersloot on Sky's future star, All-Star longevity and Unrivaled’s success (Exclusive)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More