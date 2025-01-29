What is Kelsey Mitchell's new contract with Indiana Fever? Salary, duration, and more explored 

Two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell has inked a supermax deal worth $249,244 to re-sign with the Indiana Fever, the team that drafted her second in 2018. The former Ohio State star has had a solid career in Indiana, earning her first All-Star recognition in 2023 and repeating the feat in 2024. Mitchell's stellar play alongside fellow All-Stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston guided the Fever to their first playoff appearance since the 2016 WNBA season.

The Indiana Fever's All-Star trio

The supermax deal extends Mitchell's term at Indiana by another year. It guarantees the return of what promises to be one of the league's best backcourt duos in her pairing with young phenom Caitlin Clark.

The one-year extension provides both team and player with the option of discussing and evaluating their futures without much risk and could prove to be a smart choice by both parties. Having control over their respective futures would have been key to both parties, and the terms of the deal are likely to satisfy the immediate needs of both player and team.

With three months still left before training camp, it was a priority for both parties to resolve any differences early. Now, the Fever have assurance on the immediate future of their All-Stars and can prepare for the season with greater clarity.

Kelsey Mitchell's supermax deal makes her one of the WNBA's top-earning players\, with her contract being valued just shy of Las Vegas Aces' star Jackie Young who inked a two-year, $504,900 extension in 2024 and holds the record for the highest annual salary in the WNBA, presently.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for Fever in 2024 WNBA season

Kelsey Mitchell matched the scoring production of star rookie Caitlin Clark and established herself as one of the best vets in the league with her play in 2024.

The duo share a great bond already, despite only being teammates for a single season, and the respect Clark has for her veteran backcourt partner is evident in her presence at the entry pavilion as Mitchell was welcomed back by the Fever upon re-signing with the team.

With Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark on rookie-scale contracts and signed up until 2026 at least (with team options on both contracts for 2026), the Fever find themselves in a great position to make a championship charge.

Internal developments from the young guns, Boston and Clark, alongside Kelsey Mitchell's consistency, should push them closer to contention and have the team positioned to improve on their first-round exit in 2024.

With Kelsey Mitchell's signature securing her place with the team for another year, the Fever could look into roster moves with guards Erica Wheeler and Katie Lou Samuelson also taking up considerable cap space on the payroll. Clearing the logjam at the guard position and letting Clark and Mitchell run the show is likely to be the plan of action for the Fever toward improving their roster.

