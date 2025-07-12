"When other teams see that, it’s game over": Sophie Cunningham details why Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever is destined for greatness

The Indiana Fever continue to be one of the most-watched teams in American sports today, thanks in large part to the star power of Caitlin Clark. However, it’s not just Clark who makes the Fever must-watch basketball.

Players like Sophie Cunningham, who wear their hearts on their sleeves and bring passion, energy and fan engagement every time they step on the court, play a huge role in the team’s growing popularity.

The atmosphere inside the Fever locker room is electric, fueled by genuine camaraderie and a collective investment in each other’s growth. Cunningham recently spoke about this powerful intangible, highlighting how the team’s chemistry and shared motivation have elevated the Fever to another level, so much so that, they’re starting to strike fear into their opponents.

"This is a special group that we have and so when we can just go out there and have fun and be competitors and feed off of each other, it's just easy," Cunningham said after Indiana's win on Friday. "And when people are smiling - you don’t ever see Kels (Kelsey Mitchell) get like that, it’s just like, 'Oh, yeah, we’re in it,' and when other teams see that, it’s game over."

The Indiana Fever players are just as engaged off the court as they are on it, a fact that's clearly evident through their online presence and social media activity. Whether it’s celebrating a teammate’s standout performance during a game or showing love in the comments section of a post, the players are constantly hyping each other up and building each other’s confidence.

Sophie Cunningham has added toughness to Caitlin Clark's Fever

The Indiana Fever already had the star power last season with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, each capable of taking over a game on any given night. What the team lacked, however, was an emotional spark, someone who could shift momentum with gritty hustle plays and bring a physical edge to the court. That’s exactly the impact Sophie Cunningham has brought.

Acquired in a blockbuster four-team trade during the offseason, Cunningham quickly became a fan favorite. While her shooting and defensive toughness are critical, it’s her fiery energy, leadership and ability to uplift the team with her passion that’s made the biggest difference. These are the intangibles that don't show up on the stat sheet but are vital to winning culture.

