When will Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro release? Price, date, and specifications explored

After Caitlin Clark rocked various player-exclusive Nike Kobe line sneakers during her historic rookie season, fans will soon have the chance to grab one of them during her second season in the WNBA.

Two of Clark's Kobe PEs are slated to drop this year, with the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" colorway reported to release on June 1. The shoes will be priced at $190 and will be available on Nike SNKRS and select retailers, as per Clark Report.

While Clark hasn't played a WNBA game in the sneakers, the Indiana Fever star debuted them during warmups ahead of their 2024 opening playoff game against the Connecticut Suns in September.

Inspired by the colors of her WNBA team, most of the sneaker is clad in navy blue, including the sole unit and a glossy upper. A red and yellow gradient accentuates the thin swoosh outline along with the tongue, heel, and laces.

Caitlin Clark has favored the Nike Kobe sneakers during both her college and professional career, specifically the Kobe Protro 5 and Kobe Protro 6. She had high praise for the kicks previously in a press conference in July.

"I’m a Kobe person, everybody knows that. It’s the best shoe, it’s not even close. I probably like the Kobe 6s the best, which are the ones I have on right now. I like the 5s as well, but the 6s are kind of my thing," Clark said.

"Obviously just to wear his shoe, and what Vanessa has done, and what their family has done, and continuing his legacy. Not only within his shoe, but that whole foundation and the Kobe brand is pretty incredible. So I feel very lucky and fortunate to not only represent Nike but also their entire family."

While Clark reportedly has two Kobe PEs releasing this year, her first signature shoes will likely release next year.

Nike CEO confirms Caitlin Clark's signature shoe project

In an interview with Fortune in January, Nike CEO Elliott Hill confirmed that Caitlin Clark's signature shoe is under development. However, no details were shared about a timeline for its release.

"We had Caitlin Clark today," Hill told Fortune. "... We're working on her signature shoe that will launch, and we're working on her logo and that design."

Clark had signed an eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike in April, before she even played her first WNBA game. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is one of three active WNBA players to have a signature shoe deal with the brand, joining Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson.

