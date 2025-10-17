"Where's the national championship minions": Caitlin Clark fans rejoice as Iowa legend finds spot on AP's All-Time WCBB First-Team 

Caitlin Clark received a massive honor from the Associated Press on Thursday after earning a spot on their All-Time Women's College Basketball First Team. It cemented the Iowa legend's legacy among the greats as she made the list alongside Diana Taurasi, Cheryl Miller, Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker.
Clark and Stewart are the only active players in the WNBA on this list. What's more impressive for the Fever star is that she's only two years into his pro career, making it an extraordinary achievement. It was almost undeniable for her not to get the nod, considering her personal accolades at the college level.
Clark finished her college career as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in men's or women's Division I basketball and led the unfavored Iowa to back-to-back championship games. Her fans rejoiced at her selection, pouring in heartfelt reactions online.
Caitlin Clark wonders what it would have been like to play with other AP Women's College Basketball First Team selections
Caitlin Clark has immense respect for her peers and legends of the game. She was thankful to have a spot next to them, given by AP on their Women's All-Time First Team.
"It means a lot to be named to this all-time list alongside players I looked up to," she said.
Clark also wondered what it would have been like to play with Taurasi, Parker, Stewart and Miller in their peaks.
"It's fun to think about what it would have been like if we all played together."
For now, Stewart is the only player Clark can play with. A more realistic chance is them teaming up on a WNBA All-Star team and Team USA. A long-shot dream team-up would be if Stewart and Clark end up on the same WNBA team.
For now, it seems like once the CBA is negotiated, Stewart will likely return to New York. Clark remains under contract with the Fever and is expected to stay put for the foreseeable future.