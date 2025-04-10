Where is Sonia Citron expected to go in WNBA Draft 2025? Top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame standout

Sonia Citron finished her senior season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 71-62 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet 16 round of the 2025 NCAA tournament. She's now focused on the next step in her basketball journey, the 2025 WNBA draft.

The guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 2024, shooting 48.4% from the field, 37% from deep and 84.3% from the free-throw line, becoming a key player for the Fighting Irish despite sharing touches with other stars such as Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo.

Sophia Citron should have plenty of teams following her ahead of the draft. Here are three likely landing spots for the senior guard in the big event.

3 teams that can land Sonia Citron in the 2025 WNBA draft

Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky owns the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. After losing Chennedy Carter in the offseason, they reunited with Courtney Vandersloot ahead of the 2025 season.

Adding a guard with Citron's traits, a capable offensive player and a solid defender, would strengthen a team that may not contend this season but is steadily building toward success with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Golden State Valkyries

The brand-new WNBA team picks at No. 5 in the first round of this year's draft. The Golden State Valkyries have a combination of experience and youth with players like Tiffany Hayes, Kate Martin and Carla Leite, but bringing Sonia Citron over would give them more firepower on the backcourt.

This is an intriguing option for both the player and the team, but the Valkyries will need to wait to see if Citron is still available at No. 5 if the Sky or any other team picks her.

Indiana Fever

This option might not be ideal for Citron, but the Indiana Fever could still consider her when they're on the clock with either the No. 19 or No. 20 overall picks in the upcoming draft.

Playing behind Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell might not look like an exciting prospect, but Sonia Citron could be the leader of the second unit and the team's playmaker when Clark isn't on the court. Playing alongside Clark could do wonders for her development, even if she goes from 33.9 minutes per game in college to perhaps 15-20 in the pros.

