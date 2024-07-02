Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more (July 2) 

In what promises to be a mouthwatering matchup between two Eastern Conference teams, the Chicago Sky will square off against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. The Sky versus Dream is one of the four WNBA games scheduled to be played on July 2.

Chicago has been inconsistent throughout the season. The team has failed to cash in on star rookie Angel Reese's historic production.

Teresa Weatherspoon's group is ranked ninth in the league and fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-11 record.

Chicago suffered defeat in six of their last eight matches. In their previous game, Angel Reese & Co. sustained a 70-62 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday.

The Atlanta Dream isn't performing too well either. Just like Tuesday's opponent, Atlanta hasn't been successful in stringing together victories.

Tanisha Wright's team is ranked seventh in the league and third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-10 record. The Dream have lost four of their last five contests.

Atlanta tasted an 81-75 defeat against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in their last WNBA game on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup between Chicago and Atlanta, here's a guide to how fans can catch the game live.

When and where is Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game?

The Chicago Sky versus Atlanta Dream game is slated to be played on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game?

Fans can watch the game on the CBS Sports Network. The game will also be broadcast live on PeachtreeTV, Peachtree Sports Network and The U.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game online?

Fans can stream the matchup live on Fubo (regional restriction may be applicable). Fans can tune into the WNBA League Pass after the game concludes.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

It will be the second meeting of the season between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Atlanta registered an 89-80 win over Chicago on June 8.

In terms of the overall head-to-head record, Chicago holds an edge over Atlanta. In 60 regular season matchups, the Sky have won 35 games compared to the Dream's 25 victories.

