Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Indiana Fever travel to State Farm Arena on Friday evening to take on Atlanta Dream on the back of three straight WNBA victories, which has shot Christie Sides’ team up the conference standings. Both sides endured a rather slow start to the season, but it has been the visitors who have seemingly turned a corner of late and arguably head into Friday’s clash as favorites.

After an inconsistent start, the Fever are suddenly beginning to look like the team they were expected to be at the start of the season, a testament to improved performances from Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Whether they'll be able to replicate this consistently, we will have to wait and see. In terms of last WNBA action, the Eastern Conference outfit were in action on Thursday when they picked up a hard-fought 88-81 win at home to Washington.

In contrast, the Atlanta Dream are amidst a rough patch. The Dream have lost four of their previous five games, and sit just one position above their opponents. With the team’s leading scorer, Rhyne Howard sidelined for a considerable number of days after suffering a lower leg injury in the third quarter against Minnesota on Thursday, the Dream requires some improved performances to hold their ground in the standings.

When and where is Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

The Atlanta Dream will welcome the Indiana Fever to a WNBA matchup with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on June 21. The two teams will clash at State Farm Arena, the home venue for both the Dream and the Hawks, which has a seating capacity of 16,888.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream?

The contest will be aired live on ION, with the broadcast starting at 6:30 PM ET, an hour before tip-off. It will cover the entire game, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play, and post-game reactions.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream streaming details

The live stream of the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream game will be available on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, and Prime Video, accessible through apps or websites on smart TVs, laptops, or mobile phones. Additionally, the live stream can be watched on WNBA League Pass, with a monthly subscription priced at $12.99 or an annual subscription at $34.99.

Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: Head-to-head

The Indiana Fever are unbeaten in their last three games against the Dream and will be hoping their fine form will keep this run going. But the Dream holds a slight historical advantage with a 38-32 win-loss record in their 70 all-time meetings.