Where to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty 2024 WNBA Game? TV, date, time and steaming options (June 2)

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty square off for the third time in the 2024 WNBA Season on Sunday. The Liberty hold a 2-0 series lead after blowout wins over Caitlin Clark and Co. in a back-to-back set on May 16 and 17. The Fever's struggles have more or less persisted since then, while the Liberty are in form again after a mini-roadblock.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty 2024 WNBA Game?

Interested viewers who wish to catch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game live on Sunday, June 2, can tune into NBA TV in the US. Meanwhile, WNBA League Pass will be an online streaming option. However, it isn't a free option. Fans will have to subscribe to the league pass to get access to the game. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm ET at Barclays Center, the Liberty's home court.

Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty last game summary

The Fever and Liberty locked horns on May 17 at Barclays Center in their previous matchup. The Liberty won 91-80 to take a 2-0 series lead following a 102-66 blowout win the prior night.

Her teammates supported Caitlin Clark's 22-point, eight assists and six rebounds outing well, as Indiana saw four others score 10+ points.

However, defensively, the Fever were no match for their counterparts again. The Liberty shot lights out from 3, going 15 of 32. Reigning MVP Breanna Stewart led the charge, bagging 24 points, five rebounds, two assists, four steals and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Ionescu added 12 points and five assists, shooting 4 of 9 from 3. All five starters had at least 10 points in the win. The Liberty were ahead 20 at halftime, which pretty much decided the game, shunning any chance for Indiana to come back into the contest despite a better second-half showing.

Indiana Fever underwhelming favorites against New York Liberty despite win vs Sky

The Indiana Fever broke a three-game losing streak to beat the Chicago Sky 71-70 on Saturday afternoon at home. The Fever beat the odds after a much better collective effort. Kelsey Mitchell led with 18 points, while Caitlin Clark finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Aaliyah Boston had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

However, that win doesn't improve the Fever's chances against the mighty New York Liberty, who are coming off back-to-back wins, improving to 6-2 on the season. Ionescu and Stewart again led the team's charge in their 90-79 victory over the Washington Mystics as the former had 24 points, while the latter tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds.

The Liberty enter Sunday's contest as the overwhelming favorites with a -15 spread.

