Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Injury Reports for June 2 | 2024 WNBA Season

New York Liberty will defend homecourt against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York. This contest will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will mark the third time that these two teams clash in this young WNBA season. Unlike their first two matchups, though, the results of this game will count towards the Commissioner's Cup standings.

There is a large gap between these two teams. The Liberty were in the NBA Finals last season while the Fever struggled enough to the point that they secured the number one overall pick. That same disparity has carried over to this season.

The Liberty are the second-best team in the league with a 6-2 record while the Fever have finally won their second game to improve to 2-8. The difference in strength between these two teams becomes even more clear when looking at the fact that the Liberty have already beaten the Fever twice this season.

Trending

Their first game, which took place on May 16 resulted in a landslide victory for the Fever (102-66) behind Breanna Stewart's double-double that consisted of 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Their second game, which happened on May 18, had a smaller margin (91-80) but also resulted in an Indiana Fever losing.

Also read: Caitlin Clark's shocking stats comparison highlights Fever rookie's shooting prowess next to rookie LeBron James

Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty injury report

Indiana Fever injury report for June 2

The Fever have two players listed on their injury report coming into their matchup against the Liberty. Temi Fagbenle remains out after suffering a left foot injury. Additionally, Damiris Dantas remains unavailable due to a knee injury. Dantas has yet to suit up for the team at all.

New York Liberty injury report for June 2

The Liberty are also dealing with an injury as guard Courtney Vandersloot will miss the game due to back tightness. Forward Nyara Sabally is also listed as out as per ESPN, although the reason for her absence has not been explained.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever face an uphill battle

Despite winning their first Commissioner's Cup game against the Chicago Sky, many doubt that the Fever can keep the momentum going. After all, they are facing a stacked team that has championship aspirations for the 2024 season. Aside from that, the Liberty has proven to be a tough matchup for them in their previous games.

Clark's two games against the Liberty were polarizing. In the first one, she struggled by putting up only nine points on 2-for-8 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 from downtown.

She had a better performance in their second matchup, scoring 22 points on a much more efficient 9-for-17 shooting clip from the field and 4-for-10 from beyond the arc.

With momentum on their side, Clark and the Fever could pull off an unlikely upset but they will need to be at their best to do so.