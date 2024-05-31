Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream? TV schedule, online streams and more

The Atlanta Dream will be the latest team to try and beat Becky Hammon and the Las Vegas Aces when they host the two-time WNBA champions on Friday. The Aces have been in remarkable form so far this season, fighting on all fronts and are heavily favored to become the first WNBA team to complete the three-peat.

Under the leadership of Becky Hammon, the Aces have been transformed from a side sitting in the mid echelons to one feared by many across the league. They are currently sitting at the Western Conference summit with four wins and one defeat.

Both teams come into this fixture off the back of victories on Wednesday, with Aces beating Lynx 80-66 and Dream prevailing against Washington Mystics, winning 73-67.

The Aces will be clear favorites for this Friday’s matchup, but the hosts will be hoping to use the home crowd to their advantage after an away trip on the bounce.

Trending

When and where is Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream?

This WNBA clash will be hosted by Atlanta Dream’s Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The 5,000-seater has been home to the Dream since it's opening in 2019. The game will tip-off at 7:30 PM ET , along with all other WNBA league fixtures taking place on Friday.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream?

The game will air live on ION TV. The broadcast kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and will take you through the entire game, including pre-game analysis, live play-by-play and post-game reactions.

Tickets are available for purchase, and it's cheaper to buy them online in advance rather than on the day of the match.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream live streaming details

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video, and subscribers can watch the live stream via the app or website.

You can also watch the live stream on WNBA League Pass, available with either a monthly plan for $12.99 or a yearly subscription for $34.99.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

These two sides have met 40 times over the years, with the away side on Friday having the better of the head-to-head. The Aces have defeated the Atlanta on 23 occasions while the Dream have defeated Las Vegas on 17 occasions.

The most recent meeting saw Las Vegas emerge 112-100 victors, with A'ja Wilson putting up a historic performance, scoring a WNBA record-tying 53 points.

Both teams were in much better form when this game was played in August 2023, and both sides will be looking to recapture this spark on Friday.