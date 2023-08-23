5 highest scoring games in WNBA History: Who has A'ja Wilson dethroned after her 53 point eruption

On Tuesday night, former WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson erupted for 53 points. Here is where her outing ranks among top scoring performances in history.

Top 5 highest-scoring games in WNBA history:

5) Diana Taurasi, 47 points

Sneaking into the fifth spot on this list is WNBA legend Diana Taurasi. In 2006, the Phoenix Mercury star notched 47 points against the Houston Comets.

The Mercury needed every one of Taurasi's 47 points as they only won the game by one. She ended up shooting over 50% from the field and beyond the arc in this performance, converting 17 of her 33 shot attempts. What makes this scoring performance even more impressive is she also dished nine assists that night.

4) Maya Moore, 48 points

Next up is Maya Moore, who notched 48 points for the Minnesota Lynx back in 2014. Moore was a four-time champion and one-time MVP during her eight-year career.

Moore finished that game with 48 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a win. She also knocked seven threes that night on just nine attempts.

3) Riquana Williams, 51 points

In 2013, Riquana Williams became the first WNBA player to ever break the 50-point mark. During her career, she was a one-time All-Star and won a championship with the Las Vegas Aces.

Williams' scoring barrage led to a blowout win for the Tulsa Shock that night. She had an extremely efficient shooting performance, hitting 17 of her 28 field goal attempts.

2) Liz Cambrage, 53 points

Before A'ja Wilson, Liz Cambrage had the highest-scoring game in league history. In 2018, the four-time All-Star notched 53 points.

The Dallas Wings were taking on the New York Liberty when Cambrage made history. Behind her dominant performance, they ended up winning by double-digits.

Cambrage finished the game with a box score of 53 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. She came close to matching this total a month later as she scored 43 points in the second to the last game of the season.

1) A'ja Wilson, 53 points

Now tied for the highest-scoring perfromance in history is A'ja Wilson. The five-time All-Star led the Aces to a 12-point victory over the Atlanta Dream.

Wilson played 33 minutes in the game and finished with a stat line of 53 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Similar to some of these other performances, Wilson was extremely efficient in her historic scoring night. She attempted 23 shots in the game and made 16 of them (69.6%).

