"GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS": LeBron James lauds A’ja Wilson's record-tying WNBA performance in his signature shoe

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson made WNBA history on Tuesday night and earned a shoutout from LA Lakers star forward LeBron James in the process.

Wilson scored a WNBA record-tying 53 points as the Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 112-100. While doing so, Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to record 50+ points in a single game. Wilson joins fellow stars Liz Cambage (53 points) and Riquna Williams (51 points) in the historic accomplishment.

Wilson’s big night came while she was wearing LeBron James’ latest signature shoe, the “Nike LeBron 20.” So, James, who has been an outspoken supporter of the WNBA, made sure to recognize Wilson for her accomplishment:

“Must be the (shoes)!!! Nah, it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!!,” James tweeted on Tuesday night.

When asked how she was able to set the record, Wilson gave the credit to her teammates:

“My teammates,” Wilson said in the post-game interaction. “My teammates kept giving me the basketball in my spaces and I just wanted to return the favor. They tried so hard to give me the ball and it’s not easy, but I think we just tightened it up on the defensive end, and it kind of helped our offense flow.”

Wilson was then asked how it felt to make history. She said that it felt good before reiterating that she couldn’t have done it without her teammates:

“It feels good, it does feel good,” Wilson said.

“But I didn’t do this alone. My teammates get all the glory because, without them, I don’t even get the basketball. So, do I just say that because it’s politically correct? No. Our locker room is tight and I’m nothing without them. So, I’m greatly appreciative to be coming to work with these ladies. They make it fun.”

LeBron James also gave a shoutout to A’Ja Wilson at the 2023 ESPY's Awards

Tuesday night wasn’t the first time that LeBron James has given a shoutout to A’Ja Wilson. The Lakers star has also supported Wilson in the past, including, during the 2023 ESPY's Awards in July. During his speech, James congratulated Wilson for winning the WNBA Best Player ESPY. He then urged basketball fans to show their support for Wilson and the rest of the WNBA:

"I want to say congratulations to my sister A’Ja Wilson on winning a WNBA Best Player ESPY,” James said.

“Y'all make sure y'all get out there and support those beautiful women and what they do,” James added

James remarks on Wilson and his admiration for WNBA highlights his closeness to the game.

