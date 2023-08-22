"No curry era": LeBron James fans brutally mock Steph Curry as NBA2K24 features The LeBron Era

LeBron James fans are ecstatic following recent news of the NBA2K franchise. They also decided to have fun at the expense of a fellow superstar in the league.

In the upcoming "NBA 2K24," fans will have multiple eras to pick from in the MyNBA game mode. They can play in the modern era, or go as far back as the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird era. The two inbetween are the Kobe Bryant and LeBron James eras.

When the news came out that LeBron was getting his own era, fans were quick to react. Some pointed out that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry didn't get his own era. Over the past decade, he has been LeBron's biggest rival.

LeBron fans were quick to point out there is no Curry era, but his fans responded fast. There was a lot of outrage for the two-time MVP not having an era of his own.

Fans can pick up their copy on NBA 2K24 on September 8th.

Are LeBron James and Steph Curry deserving of their own eras in NBA 2K?

It goes without saying that LeBron James was the right choice for the eras in NBA 2K24. He's been the face of the league for over two decades, and was the league's top star following Kobe Bryant. That said, a case can also be made for the Golden State Warriors star.

In reality, both LeBron and Steph Curry should have their own era. While Curry's takes place during some of LeBron's, he's set himself apart in that time. Along with being the face of a dynasty, he revolutionized the game with his three-point shooting.

As some fans mentioned, Curry should have been the face of the modern era since he didn't get his own. Part of why the game is played the way it is now is because of him.

Another reason why he should be the face of the modern era is his recent success. Along with leading the Golden State Warriors to a title two seasons again, he made history this postseason.

In Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, Curry erupted for 50 points. This was the most points in a Game 7 for about two weeks until Jayson Tatum scored 51 against the Philadelphia 76ers in round two.

When it comes to post-LeBron players that deserve their own era, Curry's name is at the top of the list.

