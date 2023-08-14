Who are the 5 best WNBA players of All-Time?

The WNBA has seen a great many players since its inception in 1996. In that span of time, the league has grown drastically - both in size and in popularity. With new players coming in every year, the league holds up as a legitimate avenue for several young hoopers to pursue a career in basketball.

Much like the NBA, the WNBA has seen its fair share of great moments. These could be either individual moments of greatness or those of group success. The popularity of any sporting league is dictated by several factors. One of these happens to be the impact of the league's superstars.

With stars becoming the flag-bearers for the organization, the league can see a sharp rise in popularity. Considering how closely correlated their impact on the league's popularity is to their performances on the court it also closely reflects their greatness.

Drawing a parallel to luminaries like Michael Jordan and other NBA legends who contributed to the NBA's growth, the WNBA boasts its own array of exceptional players. Here, we delve into the top five greatest WNBA players of all time:

5 - Sue Bird

Having joined the league in 2002, Sue Bird almost instantly made an impact on the Seattle Storm. Over the course of a 20-year long career, Bird brought four titles home to the storm and even became the league leader in all-time assists.

Bird is undoubtedly one of the best point guard's in league history. While also taking into account the longevity of her career, Bird managed to stay consistent all the way up until her retirement last season.

Bird's impact on the game is undeniable in many ways. As a three-time assists champion and five-time All-WNBA First Team selection, the Storm legend is truly an all-time great.

4 - Lisa Leslie

Coming in during the fledgling days of the league, Lisa Leslie emerged as one of the first superstars in league history. After joining the LA Sparks in 1997, Leslie became the standard of excellence in the early days of the league.

After a fairly fruitful college and Olympic career, Leslie moved to the league. Over the course of a 12-year career, Leslie brought two back-to-back championships to the Sparks while being named Finals MVP in each win.

She was also a 3x MVP, 3x rebounding champion, 2x DPOY, 3x All Defensive team and 8x All-WNBA First Team. In terms of impact, she was also great as she was the first woman to dunk in the league.

3 - Maya Moore

Maya Moore is widely considered one of the best players in league history. Although she only spent eight seasons in the league, Moore left an incredible legacy that could have very well seen her rated as the GOAT.

Moore joined the league with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011. Considering the expectations placed upon her early in her career, Moore certainly lived up to them, if not surpassed them.

With four titles and a Finals MVP from 2013 to go with it, Moore has her fair share of silverware. Meanwhile, she also racked up a scoring title, an MVP award, 2x All-Defensive team selections and five All-WNBA First Team selections.

In light of how short her career was, Moore has an ironclad resume that could have definitely seen her on the track to becoming the GOAT.

2 - Cynthia Cooper

Cynthia Cooper is widely regarded as one of the best scorers in league history. Having racked up an impressive scoring average over her short career, Cooper certainly left room for speculation regarding what she could have achieved.

In the span of her five-year career, Cooper racked up four titles with the Houston Comets and a finals MVP in each one. While dominating in the early days of the league, Cooper also left an undeniable impact on the league.

Cooper only came into the league at the age of 34. However, her experience of playing pro ball overseas certainly helped rebrand the women's game in the US. With her influence setting a standard for young players to come, Cooper is certainly one of the greatest in league history.

1 - Diana Taurasi

Diana Taurasi might quite safely be the greatest player in league history by most standards. Over the course of a near 20-year long career, Taurasi has been the standard of excellence in the league.

It is safe to say that Taurasi is the greatest offensive player the league has seen. Having become the first player in WNBA history to cross the threshold of 10,000 points, Taurasi is far ahead of anyone else in the league.

Outside of individual accomplishments, she also won three titles with the Phoenix Mercury with two Finals MVP's to go with them. She was named the MVP in 2009 and racked up 10 All-WNBA First Team selections. Yet another ironclad resume in light of her impressive longevity.

