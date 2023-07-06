What is the best WNBA record ever? Taking a closer look

With the WNBA growing in both popularity and skill, the league is heading in a positive direction. Currently, the Las Vegas Aces are the best team in the league, and look set to repeat their championship run from last season.

With 17 regular season games in the books, the Aces hold a 16-1 record and are on pace to make history as the most dominant team the WNBA has ever seen.

As things stand, the 1998 Houston Comets hold that plaudit after finishing their season with a 27-3 record, giving them a .900 winning percentage on their season. Houston's record has stood for 25 years, but it may be about to fall.

The Aces look unstoppable at present and could easily charge to a better winning percentage throughout the regular season, setting a record that will be incredibly difficult to surpass in the coming years.

It's also worth noting that the WNBA had 10 teams during the Houston Comets season, but the league has expanded to 12 franchises now - making the schedule a little more difficult for the Aces to dominate.

Cynthia Cooper was the star of the show when the Comets made history, as she was crowned the MVP and Finals MVP. Now, the Aces look toward Jackie Young, A'Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Candace Parker to dominate their opponents.

WNBA slammed for using commercial flights

Despite significant growth, the league is still far behind the NBA in some areas. One of the more notable disparities is how the WNBA expects its players to travel via commercial flights.

Recently, Brittney Griner was accosted by YouTube provocateur Alex Stein, leading her to slam the WNBA for a lack of private travel for its stars. Fortunately, the league has since begun arranging private travel for teams and players.

Speaking on a video call with media, Griner said:

"I think we should have already had the option to use a different airline, a more private airline, charter flights. It's a shame that it had to get to rock bottom, because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change. ...

"You don't know what that 'something's' going to be. We've all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the 'let's-wait-and-see game,' you're really playing with fire.

"You're playing with people's lives. So I'm glad that they finally got it together and, you know, are going to allow us to do this. It's just a shame that it took so damn long, honestly." (h/t ESPN)

Hopefully, as the WNBA continues to grow, and its revenue streams benefit from increased interest, the league can begin to take better care of their players, and put them in positions to succeed.

