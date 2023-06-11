Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was the victim of an unfortunate incident at Dallas airport on Saturday (June 10th). A right-wing vlogger named Alex Stein allegedly harassed the WNBA player, verbally taunting her, saying:

"Do you still want to boycott America Brittney?”

He added:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She hates America!"

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99



Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Central



youtube.com/@PrimeTimeAlex… Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today….Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Central Since the @WNBA is writing press releases about me…here is a snippet of my interaction with Brittney Griner today….Watch the Full Video on my YouTube Channel Sunday Morning 10am Centralyoutube.com/@PrimeTimeAlex… https://t.co/FEnp8Vll6d

That was just a snippet of a full video the vlogger plans to release on his YouTube channel on Sunday (June 11th) at 10 AM CT. Stein posted this teaser on Twitter. Stein started his attacks on Twitter, posting an image of him alongside Griner from the airport, captioning it:

"I just met my favorite WNBA Player Brittney Griner Video coming soon"

Alex Stein #99 @alexstein99 I just met my favorite WNBA Player Brittney Griner



Video coming soon I just met my favorite WNBA Player Brittney GrinerVideo coming soon https://t.co/h6BKy6kGAy

Stein has titled the video "Calling Out Brittney Griner." The WNBA knew about the situation even before Stein uploaded the teaser on his Twitter. They immediately released a statement in support of Grinner, saying:

"It has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.

"The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included chartered flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel at all times."

Brittney Griner made her return to the WNBA after two years. She was wrongfully detained at Russia's airport for nearly a year between February and December 2022, citing drug smuggling charges.

The USA and Russian governments agreed on a prisoner swap, sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back home in exchange for Griner for the latter's release. Griner returned to the WNBA, signing a one-year deal to return to the Mercury.

Why did Alex Stein go after Brittney Griner?

Alex Stein hasn't revealed why he attacked Brittney Griner with excessive verbal taunts, questioning her love for America. That could stem from Griner's stance on being among the professional athletes who protested against the national anthem.

Griner was against the national anthem playing before games and refused to stand because of the unfortunate murder of George Floyd back in 2020. However, Griner changed her stance this season. She has stood for the national anthem before all games. She expressed gratitude towards America after their actions led to her return from Russia:

“You have the right to protest, the right to able to speak out, question, challenge and do all these things. What I went through and everything, it just means a little bit more to me now. So I want to be able to stand. I was literally in a cage and could not stand the way I wanted to.

She added:

“Just being able to hear my national anthem, see my flag, I definitely want to stand. Now everybody that will not stand or not come out, I totally support them 100%. That’s our right, as an American in this great country.”

Alex Stein has a history of making videos calling out big-time personalities as a right-wing activist. Griner's protest against the national anthem from years ago and the support of others still protesting may have likely prompted him to attack her verbally and publicly.

Poll : 0 votes