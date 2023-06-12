Watch- Sue Bird's No.10 jersey raised to the rafters in Seattle 

The Seattle Storm honored WNBA and franchise legend Sue Bird by raising her jersey to the rafters on Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena. Bird represented the franchise throughout her 1-year career, playing 580 games for the team.

Bird retired last year and was bound to receive a tribute as big as a jersey retirement ceremony as one of the best players to have graced the WNBA and donned the Storm jersey. She led them to four championships, made 13 All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA teams, was a three-time assists leader and made the league's 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th-anniversary teams.

The Seattle Storm raised her #10 jersey to the rafters as Bird watched on with her fiance and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, family members and all close people from her circle, donning a green suit resembling the franchise's jersey colors. Here's a clip of the ceremony:

Along with Bird, key figures like former Storm owner Lisa Brummel, former teammates Swin Cash and Lauren Jackson, former head coach Jenny Boucek, and her fiance Rapinoe, all gave heartfelt speeches during the ceremony.

The ceremony lasted for about three hours with Sue Bird's speech going over for an hour and a half.

Sue Bird thanks Seattle for making her feel at home for 19 years

Sue Bird's speech was centered around her love for the city of Seattle and the bond she created with the fans and everyone else. She also thanked former coaches and teammates for helping her during her younger days, which allowed her to become the legend she is today. Bird gave a heartfelt speech about her connection with Seattle, saying (via ESPN):

"It almost has nothing to do with basketball in so many ways. The connection I have with the city, with the fans, with this franchise and, again, like I said out there, what they've given me. I think a lot was made of what I've given them in my final year, but I really wanted to emphasize what all the people I named have given me and what I'll take."

Bird also didn't hide her feelings about missing the sport and playing again.

"I will forever miss it, and that's OK," Bird said. "I think some people try to avoid missing it when they're in my seat up here, and the reality is I'm always going to miss it.

Sue Bird didn't hesitate in admitting that she would even end up crying years down the line when she thinks about being a former athlete and the love she got during her stint as a WNBA player.

