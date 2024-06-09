Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

Defending champions Las Vegas Aces will be in "Tinseltown" on June 9 to square off against the LA Sparks. The WNBA Commissioner's Cup will witness a fascinating clash between two teams of the Western Conference.

The game between the Aces and Sparks will attract a ton of attention, especially with the involvement of reigning Finals MVP A'ja Wilson and star rookie Cameron Brink.

It will be the second meeting of the season between Las Vegas Aces and LA Sparks. During their previous matchup, the defending champions registered an 89-82 win at home.

Las Vegas Aces have endured a topsy-turvy start to their WNBA campaign this season. Becky Hammon's group are 5-3 on the season after playing eight games. The defending champions are ranked third in the Western Conference standings.

On the contrary, LA Sparks are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Sparks have won just three of their 10 matches this season and currently boast a 3-7 record.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the Aces and Sparks in the WNBA, the latter has a slight edge over the defending champions. Out of the 100 matches played between the two teams, the Sparks have won 54 games compared to the Aces' 46 wins.

When and where is Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks?

The Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks game is scheduled to be held on June 9. The tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Crypto.com Arena will host the marquee game on Sunday.

Where to watch Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks?

Fans will have a variety of options when it comes to watching the game between Aces and Sparks. On TV, fans can tune into Spectrum SportsNet and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to catch the action live.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks streaming details

Basketball fans will also have the option to stream the game between Aces and Sparks on Sunday. The game will be streamed live on WNBA League Pass. A monthly subscription for WNBA League Pass is available for $12.99 while an annual plan can be availed at $34.99.

Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks injury report

The defending champions will be shorthanded during their trip to LA on Sunday. Aces will be without starting guard Jackie Young, who will miss the game with an "illness." Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell will continue to remain sidelined due to their respective lower leg injuries.

The LA Sparks will be without Azura Stevens, who will miss the game on Sunday with an arm injury. Julie Allemand has already been ruled out of the season with an ankle injury.